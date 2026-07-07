Repurpose Old Water Bottles For A Cheap, Eco-Friendly Raised Garden Bed

There are many ways to add a raised garden to your yard, from buying ready-made containers to creating one yourself. One innovative method that's sweeping social media repurposes old water bottles to make a garden bed that's not only cheap but also eco-friendly. We're already big fans of reusing plastic bottles for gardening hacks, and we love how great raised garden beds are for homegrown veggies, so marrying the two together caught our attention. This particular method involves creating a fence or barrier with your leftover bottles before filling the bed with soil, creating a charming and rustic spot that's a bit different than your standard wooden version.

The first step is to collect your desired number of old water bottles and decide how big your raised garden will be. Cabbage, for example, requires a lot of space to grow and thrive, as do tomato plants, so you'll need to collect more bottles. On the other hand, many herbs do well as companion plants when placed close together, so they may benefit from a smaller bottle-lined container space.

Next, dig a trench in the soil (similar to how you scooped out a moat around your sandcastle on the beach as a kid). Bury the necks of your bottles in the trench, securing them in a tight ring. Finally, fill the area inside your barrier with soil, and your container garden is ready for planting — although there are a few tiny tweaks you should consider depending on your bottles of choice.