Repurpose Old Water Bottles For A Cheap, Eco-Friendly Raised Garden Bed
There are many ways to add a raised garden to your yard, from buying ready-made containers to creating one yourself. One innovative method that's sweeping social media repurposes old water bottles to make a garden bed that's not only cheap but also eco-friendly. We're already big fans of reusing plastic bottles for gardening hacks, and we love how great raised garden beds are for homegrown veggies, so marrying the two together caught our attention. This particular method involves creating a fence or barrier with your leftover bottles before filling the bed with soil, creating a charming and rustic spot that's a bit different than your standard wooden version.
The first step is to collect your desired number of old water bottles and decide how big your raised garden will be. Cabbage, for example, requires a lot of space to grow and thrive, as do tomato plants, so you'll need to collect more bottles. On the other hand, many herbs do well as companion plants when placed close together, so they may benefit from a smaller bottle-lined container space.
Next, dig a trench in the soil (similar to how you scooped out a moat around your sandcastle on the beach as a kid). Bury the necks of your bottles in the trench, securing them in a tight ring. Finally, fill the area inside your barrier with soil, and your container garden is ready for planting — although there are a few tiny tweaks you should consider depending on your bottles of choice.
Tips for creating a raised garden bed out of old bottles
When using plastic bottles, you'll want to fill them with water to make them heavier and more sturdy, or you can tie a piece of rope around the perimeter, further anchoring everything in place. You may also want to paint the bottles to blend into your overall landscape design. Glass bottles, on the other hand, are likely to be sturdier and will stand up better to harsh weather, which can help your DIY container last longer. These also naturally have a more decorative look.
In either case, it's best to use bottles that are uniform in size and shape so your container garden looks intentionally designed. As an added perk, no matter their material, you can arrange your bottles in the shape of your choosing — from round to square to rectangular, or something more whimsical, like a heart or a triangle.
It's also important to choose the perfect spot for your raised garden, taking into consideration the location's sunlight levels and exposure to the elements, proximity to other parts of your garden, and ease of access for maintenance. Take time to consider what plants do and don't belong in your new raised bed. While certain veggies and plants thrive in a container, many do not — so skip things like corn, melons, or blueberries. Then, tend to your new garden as you normally would, and start a new plastic bottle stockpile to work toward your next raised bed.