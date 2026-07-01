How To Repurpose Leftover Watermelon Seeds To Grow Plants In Your Garden

Before waiting for the watermelon seeds to sprout, it's best to toss out any misshapen or discolored seeds, and use a method known as the float test for a more successful yield. To complete this test, fill a container with clean water, add your seeds, shake, and observe which rise to the top. The floaters are no good, but the ones that sink are keepers.

Other tips for better growth include paying attention to your specific USDA Hardiness Zone and soil quality; watermelons tend to thrive in warmer areas with rich and well-draining soils, plenty of sunlight, and careful watering at the base of the plant. Consider also the size of potential growing containers, the direction in which you place the seeds in the soil (pointy end down is best for melons), and the particulars of when watermelon season begins and ends. There could be several explanations if the seeds don't grow as expected, but the motivation is knowing that, with some know-how, it is indeed possible to grow a garden from grocery store produce seeds.

If you're not ready to plant leftover watermelon seeds, you can dry them out for later. You'll want to follow the same steps from earlier, but instead of plopping the seeds into soil, spread them out on a paper towel and place them away from direct sunlight somewhere ventilated. After flipping the seeds every day for 1 to 2 weeks, they should be dehydrated enough for storage in an airtight container. Once you're ready to plant the watermelon seeds, try soaking them in fresh water overnight prior to planting for a better chance of germination.