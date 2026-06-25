San Francisco Just Made World History With The First 3-Star Mexican Restaurant

History was made at this year's Michelin Guide California ceremony. Californios, a Mexican restaurant by Chef Val Cantú, was awarded Michelin's highest honor on June 24, making it the first Mexican restaurant in the world to receive three Michelin stars. The Michelin Guide praised Californios, stating that the menu "draws upon a dizzying variety of Mexican flavors, utilizing the finest local products and subtle international influences to transform familiar dishes into deliciously unique culinary creations." Michelin currently recognizes 340 restaurants across the country specializing in Mexican cuisine, yet Californios cemented itself as one of the absolute best restaurants in San Francisco early on.

Cantú first opened his restaurant in 2015 in the Mission District, where it quickly became known for its inventive interpretation of traditional Mexican flavors and ingredients. A round table of Michelin Guide inspectors praised Californios' "exceptionalism, boldness, and distinct personality" from day one. It earned one Michelin star its very first year in business and became a two-star Michelin restaurant in 2018. It moved to its current home in the SoMa neighborhood in 2020 after closing due to the pandemic, and the Michelin inspectors noted that the setback didn't seem to slow down Cantú one bit. One inspector noted, "Certainly, we could see the components for Three MICHELIN Stars. It was just a matter of time before they focused on offering a perfectly edited expression of the concept — not necessarily doing more, but doing less at the highest level."