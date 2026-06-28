Chicago Vs Seattle: Which Iconic Hot Dog Style Is Better?

Is there a culinary symbol more distinctly American than the hot dog? For the sake of argument (and I love to argue), let's say no. While sausages date back to ancient times, New York street vendors, many of them German immigrants, first dropped them into rolls starting in the 19th century. From Philly to Houston, plenty of U.S. cities pride themselves on the distinctive toppings they pile onto this stadium staple, but two of the most recognizable styles have to be those of Chicago and Seattle. I, a self-identified hot dog enthusiast, aim to answer an absurd but incendiary question: Which of these franks would win in a fight?

Preeminent glizzy authority NHDSC (that would be the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council) describes the former as featuring mustard, dark green relish, raw onions, sport peppers, sliced tomatoes, celery salt, and a pickle spear, usually on a poppyseed bun. Seattle's unique iteration comes on a toasted bun with a smear of cream cheese and a pile of grilled onions (sriracha and jalapeños optional).

On a recent trip passing through both cities, I tested and compared these variants based on taste, texture, and construction. To select my sausage purveyors, I sought guidance from Yelp, Reddit, and Google reviews, which pointed me toward Chicago's Devil Dawgs and Matt's Famous Chili Dogs in Seattle. Both average at least 4 stars on 1,000-plus reviews. Not everyone who delights in the dawg will agree with my final verdict below, but like Nero — whose cook, Gaius, may have created the first sausages — I merely fiddle as the rage of disgruntled dog disciples burns bright.