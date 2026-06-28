Why Listening To Your BBQ Grill Is One Of The Smartest Things You Can Do

If you've ever owned or used a barbecue, you probably know the essentials of maintaining and cleaning your grill. Most people are also well aware that keeping your grill clean isn't just about aesthetics — it can affect functionality and longevity, too.

But even if you know all the hacks for grilling like a pitmaster, there are some things that might not be on your radar when it comes to barbecue maintenance, because these aren't things you can see. As it turns out, the things you can hear might be just as important. Most chefs will tell you that cooking a meal calls for all four senses, but when you're cooking outdoors, it's easy to forget how important it is to listen to your grill.

There are various sounds your barbecue can make to either indicate that everything's working ok, or that there's a problem. From hissing to clicking to sizzling, you need to know what to listen out for, what these sounds might mean, how to assess them, and how to resolve them.