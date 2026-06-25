The Best Kitchen Essentials At Trader Joe's In 2026 So Far
You may think of Trader Joe's for your everyday grocery staples, two-buck chuck (even if the nickname no longer applies), and unconventional food finds, but TJ's carries more than food and drink. The store also stocks fresh flowers, personal care items, and household products you won't find anywhere else. But don't expect to peruse dozens of varieties of dish soaps or see a full aisle devoted to paper products. Trader Joe's doesn't offer many everyday kitchen essentials, but the products it does stock are there by careful consideration. Either the product has earned its place on the coveted TJ shelves because it's a proven customer favorite, or it's something new that the chain is testing.
This makes Trader Joe's kitchen essentials items all the more intriguing. What you see on the shelves is either selling well — and therefore probably worth trying out — or is a new release that you should pick up while you can if it piques your interest. Here's our list of the best kitchen essentials at Trader Joe's in 2026 so far.
Organic Fruit & Vegetable Wash
Get your produce squeaky clean with Trader Joe's Organic Fruit & Vegetable Wash. This updated formula contains just a few ingredients: Glycerin, distilled white vinegar, Quillaja Saponaria wood extract (aka soapbark, a natural detergent from the Quillaia tree), and grapefruit seed oil — all organic. It removes wax, oil, and dirt from produce and comes in a convenient spray bottle.
Grab TJ's Organic Fruit & Vegetable Wash for $3.99.
Reusable Sponge Cloths
If you haven't tried reusable paper towel alternatives, pick up a pack of Reusable Sponge Cloths and prepare to be persuaded. These 7-by-7-inch cloth-thin sheets are as absorbent as a sponge, and great for scrubbing counters and backsplashes or sopping up spills. Made with a blend of cotton and cellulose, they can be tossed in the laundry (or dishwasher).
Snag a 5-pack of Reusable Sponge Cloths at Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Comfort Food Bag
Diehard TJ fans know that when new bags or totes come out, you better snag your favorite fast. There's something about the cute styles and Trader Joe's branding that makes carrying groceries more enjoyable, and the Comfort Food Bag collection is especially adorable. Collect all five: Macaroni and cheese, bacon and eggs, milk and cookies, ketchup and fries, and peanut butter and jelly.
Grab the Comfort Food Bag for just 99 cents at Trader Joe's.
All Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner
Trader Joe's All-Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner kills 99.9% of bacteria, but not with chlorine-based bleach. It's a milder hydrogen peroxide formula that will tackle any mess, from everyday dirt and grime to grease and mold without harsh chemicals or odors. Instead, it leaves your kitchen sparkling clean with a light, citrusy scent in the air.
Find Trader Joe's All-Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner on the household essentials aisle for $3.99.
Mini Insulated Summer Collection Tote
As we mentioned, Trader Joe's bags and totes are a phenomenon, with some selling on eBay for three times the retail price, and this year's Mini Insulated Summer Collection Tote is a hit. These small, 1.5-gallon bags are perfect for keeping picnic items, lunch, or small grocery hauls temperature-regulated and ready to enjoy. You might still find some in store, but we wouldn't count on it.
Trader Joe's Mini Insulated Summer Collection Totes are $3.99 each.
Slim Size Paper Towels
When paper towels are a must, TJ's Slim Size Paper Towels will get the job done with half the waste. That's because each sheet is about half the width of a standard-issue paper towel at 5.5-inches compared to 11-inches. They're also made with 100% recycled material, including 80% post consumer content, and packaged in recyclable wrapping.
A 3-pack of Slim Size Paper Towels is $3.99 at Trader Joe's.
Multi-Purpose Cedarwood & Sage Cleaner
Trader Joe's Multi-Purpose Cedarwood & Sage Cleaner has been a customer favorite for some time, and the grocer just released an improved formula. It's always been made with plant-based ingredients like coconut-derived surfactants and cedarwood and sage oils, but it now omits a few synthetic ingredients for a greener clean. It's biodegradable and safe for the whole kitchen.
Pick up a bottle of Multi-Purpose Cedarwood & Sage Cleaner for $3.99 at Trader Joe's.
Waffle Weave Cotton Kitchen Towels
The new Waffle Weave Cotton Kitchen Towels from Trader Joe's are an upgrade of its former Cotton Kitchen Towels. The waffle weave makes them more absorbent, so they'll work harder while you work smarter in your kitchen. Their simple design will look great with any decor and the 100% cotton material gets softer with each wash.
Grab a set of three Waffle Weave Cotton Kitchen Towels for $7.99 at Trader Joe's.
Pop-Up Sponges
The most expensive kitchen essential on our list is these multi-purpose Trader Joe's Pop-Up Sponges. Made in France from vegetable cellulose, they're super absorbent and totally compostable. When you pick up a pack, you'll think there's no way it contains 12 sponges, but each one is dried flat to optimize packaging and storage. Just dip a sponge in water and you're ready to clean.
Pick up a pack of a dozen Trader Joe's Pop-Up Sponges for $8.49.
Liquid Dish Soap in Lavender Tea Tree & Citrus scents
Trader Joe's recently upgraded its Liquid Dish Soaps to remove artificial colors and synthetic fragrances while ensuring they are phosphate-free, hypoallergenic, and biodegradable. What's left are two super-sudsy, deliciously scented varieties: Lavender Tea Tree and Citrus. A whopping 87% of the contents come from renewable biological sources, so you're making a green choice for your dishes.
Grab a bottle of Trader Joe's Liquid Dish Soap for $3.29.