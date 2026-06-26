The Nostalgic '90s Kitchen Feature That Bathed Your Space In Natural Lighting

Kitchen trends have definitely evolved over the past few decades. It wasn't that long ago that everyone wanted their spaces to be bright white and cool gray, but lately, people are skewing warmer and cozier. For many, that means a return to the honey-colored nostalgia of '90s kitchens.

But along with warmer oak cabinets and stained glass light fixtures, another trend is sneaking back in from the '90s. The solarium kitchen is on the rise again, and it can be a beautiful way to increase your kitchen and dining room's natural light.

For anyone who's not aware, a solarium in your home isn't as simple as adding windows or incorporating a skylight into the space. These rooms feature a full wall of windows that extend up into the ceiling, creating a greenhouse effect that bathes the room in natural light. And while they were incredibly common in the '90s — both at home and in restaurants — their popularity waned. Until now.