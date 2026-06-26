The Nostalgic '90s Kitchen Feature That Bathed Your Space In Natural Lighting
Kitchen trends have definitely evolved over the past few decades. It wasn't that long ago that everyone wanted their spaces to be bright white and cool gray, but lately, people are skewing warmer and cozier. For many, that means a return to the honey-colored nostalgia of '90s kitchens.
But along with warmer oak cabinets and stained glass light fixtures, another trend is sneaking back in from the '90s. The solarium kitchen is on the rise again, and it can be a beautiful way to increase your kitchen and dining room's natural light.
For anyone who's not aware, a solarium in your home isn't as simple as adding windows or incorporating a skylight into the space. These rooms feature a full wall of windows that extend up into the ceiling, creating a greenhouse effect that bathes the room in natural light. And while they were incredibly common in the '90s — both at home and in restaurants — their popularity waned. Until now.
Things to consider before adding a solarium kitchen
There are plenty of reasons to love a solarium kitchen — especially if your space opens directly into your dining area. They maximize the natural light, and can be a beautiful and dramatic way to make your space feel expansive and welcoming. If the windows open out into your yard, it's also the perfect way to make your home feel even more spacious.
However, the design can have its downsides, too. If your home doesn't have a naturally pleasant view, opening up a whole wall might only lead to disappointment. It can be tricky if you live close to neighbors on that side of the house, as solarium kitchens generally don't include window coverings, so privacy can become an issue. In addition, it's imperative you install paned windows with the appropriate level of glazing to avoid unreliable and inconsistent temperatures, as well as constant maintenance — both of which can be a risk in a solarium kitchen.
But if your heart longs for that '90s feel only a solarium kitchen can deliver, the perks can absolutely outweigh any risks and lead to a lighter, brighter dining and cooking space.