If Hardwood Kitchen Floors Require Too Much Upkeep, Consider This More Resilient Material That Looks The Same

Nothing gives your home a timeless, elegant touch quite like hardwood floors. They're a popular choice for main living areas, but for all the warmth they bring to the heart of your home, hardwood floors can be a pain to maintain in the kitchen.

The biggest culprit is water, and the kitchen is a minefield of excess moisture fiascos waiting to happen. Whether it's a leaky sink or appliance, excess exposure to humidity and steam, or just the everyday spills, keeping hardwoods dry in the kitchen is no easy feat. Speaking of spills, moisture isn't the only thing that can ruin hardwoods. Wood flooring can be permanently stained by things like red wine, coffee, or tomato sauce — all of which are likely used in your kitchen often. Scratches from kitchen chairs or stools, and nicks from dropped utensils, dining ware, and cookware are also a concern. Suffice it to say, kitchen floors go through a lot.

If you've got your heart set on hardwood floors, but worry about the upkeep, we've got a solution: wood look tile. As the name implies, wood look tile is made of traditional tile that replicates the look of natural wood. Industry pros like Mike Holmes say that tile is not only the most durable kitchen flooring material, it's also the easiest to maintain. Tile is water-resistant, scratch-resistant, and stain-resistant; no sanding, stripping, or refinishing required. Wood-look is a large-format tile that is very on-trend in kitchen flooring right now. While it's installed using grout, the finished product is barely distinguishable from hardwood flooring.