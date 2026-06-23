Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Frozen Pizza Isn't From DiGiorno

Frozen pizza isn't exactly gourmet, but it's still nice to be able to sort the best from the many choices at the grocery store — and Consumer Reports can help you with that. Everybody knows you aren't going to get anything resembling a freshly made pizza from your freezer; if anything, it's more like its own category of food, and you judge it on that. You just want cheese and sauce with some real flavor, a decent, usually crispy, texture, and toppings that actually pop when you dig in. Unfortunately, a lot of frozen pizza brands fall short of even that medium bar, but a few stand out. And if you ask Consumer Reports, the best option in the frozen food aisle comes from California Pizza Kitchen.

The publication has evaluated dozens of cheese and veggie frozen pizzas — it hasn't gotten to meat yet — but of the ones it's ranked, California Pizza Kitchen's Spinach and Artichoke Crispy Thin Crust Pizza scored the highest. That being said, it was kind of faint praise coming from Consumer Reports, as across all of its frozen pizza rankings, almost every option got a poor to mediocre score. Only three, including the CPK pizza, got good scores, and not a single one ended up in CR's highest-rated category. The pizzas are ranked on two criteria: The "sensory experience," which takes into account both taste and texture, and nutrition. Because nutrition plays a significant role in the final rankings, frozen pizzas, even those topped with vegetables, lost points on the health side. When flavor alone is considered, however, the results become much more competitive, with several pizzas earning stronger marks.