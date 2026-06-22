Why You Should Skip An Electric Kettle In Your Kitchen

At first glance, it is easy to understand the appeal of the electric kettle over it's more old-fashioned stovetop alternative, particularly if you are the kind of person who cannot start their morning without a cup of tea. At the flick of a button, an electric kettle will boil water faster than a stovetop model will, plus it has the added benefit of not letting out a shrieking whistle to let you know when the job's done. Surely there's no competition, right? Regrettably, there are numerous reasons why you should skip and electric kettle.

Let's start with the most mundane reason: an electric tea kettles is only one more single-use appliance, the kind of appliance that's just cluttering up your kitchen. If you've ever found yourself struggling to clear enough room for a chopping board or a mixing bowl because your kitchen counters are crammed with the toaster, the slow cooker, the air fryer, and yes, the electric kettle, getting rid of the latter in favor of a stovetop kettle that can be put away after being used will free up some vital territory.

Electric kettles can also be tedious to maintain. You may have noticed that, over time, an unpleasant-looking layer of white limescale has built up on the kettle's interior. While not toxic, regular consumption of limescale-tainted drinks can lead to digestive problems for those with sensitive stomachs. Additionally, limescale can impede an electric kettle's functionality by affecting its sensors, and no matter what method you use, cleaning the kettle out can be time consuming work.