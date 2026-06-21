I Ate At 3 Of St. Louis' Highest-Rated BBQ Spots, And This Was The Best

Short of the Gateway Arch, Josephine Baker, and T.S. Eliot, barbecue might be St. Louis' most beloved icon. As distinct from other location-specific styles like Kansas City barbecue, the St. Louis method, which dates back to the early 20th century, often stars grilled ribs (spare ribs, not baby back) paired with a sweet, ketchup-based sauce that runs comparatively thin thanks to the inclusion of vinegar. On a recent trip to Mound City, this California girl — a casual barbecue enjoyer seeking a regional education — tried and ranked three of St. Louis' highest-rated barbecue restaurants, as determined by customer reviews from Yelp, Google, and Tripadvisor.

The venerated spots in question? Sugarfire Smokehouse on Olive Boulevard, Pappy's Smokehouse on Olive Street (no relation), and Bogart's Smokehouse on South 9th. These three restaurants, all alike in dignity and customer enthusiasm, have each earned four or more stars from a minimum of 5,000 combined reviews, and you'll likely find at least one on any self-respecting list of the city's barbecue hotspots.

To determine my ranking, I sought out similar dishes at all three eateries and compared them based on food and sauce quality, as well as my overall dining experience. Price wasn't a major player in my decision-making; approximately $60 at each restaurant secured several entrées, plus sides and drinks. So, which smokehouse reigned supreme? That's for me to foreshadow and you to read about, but for now, let me remind the purists out there: These aren't necessarily St. Louis' oldest or most traditional barbecue spots — they're just a few of the most popular.