The Tart West Coast Pie You Probably Won't Find On The East Coast

Some pies belong anywhere and everywhere, easily adapting to regional tastes and recipes. You'll find apple, cherry, and pumpkin pies baked, served, and loved in professional and home kitchens across the country. But there's a luscious, dark-purple, sweet-tart fruit pie that's still largely tethered to one section of America's West Coast: The marionberry pie, a Pacific Northwest favorite made from one of Oregon's most beloved berries.

When the fruit are in season, it's fairly easy to find marionberry pies in bakeries, diners, farm stands, and roadside cafés scattered across Oregon, and to a lesser degree, in Washington State. But it's unlikely you'll casually discover the pie — and its namesake ingredient — on the East Coast. It's certainly a dessert worthy of going mainstream, but the exclusive nature basically comes down to growing climates. Oregon berry growers credit the state's mix of mild marine air, fertile ground, clean water, sunny days, and cooler nights with helping berries ripen in their own sweet slow time, which helps develop the unique flavor defining marionberry pies.

That explains why at least 90% of marionberries in the entire world come from 4,500 commercial acres in Oregon, which produces up to 33 million pounds of the precious berries every year. That's a lot of berries, but not nearly enough for consistently exporting to the East Coast — if folks there even wanted them. Pie lovers on the "other coast" are far more familiar with blueberry, cherry, apple, peach, or blackberry pies, so a marionberry pie takes a bit of explaining. In Oregon, on the other hand, it's embedded into the state's food culture, even being designated in 2017 as the official Oregon state pie.