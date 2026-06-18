Where Exactly Does Target Get Its Produce?

Nearly everyone loves a trip to Target. The Minnesota-based megastore has become a renowned destination for everything from beauty products to electronics since it first opened its doors in the 1960s, and it's been expanding its grocery offerings in recent times, too. A recent remodel focused on the dry foods section, but many Target stores offer up a selection of fresh produce. It's hard to pinpoint exactly where everything comes from, as it varies by location, but we do have some information about the suppliers that partner with Target.

Target sources its produce from a long list of regional suppliers, which can be found on its website. The global factory list, as it's known, is broken down by state, so customers can peruse the vendors that are more likely to work with the Target in their local area.

For example, there are about 45 New York-based suppliers on the list, including the Mayer Brothers, which produces fresh apple juice in West Seneca, and Hudson River Fruit, one of the largest apple distributors on the East Coast. Major suppliers in Texas include LakeWay Produce, which grows a wide range of vegetables, and Nature Fresh Farms, a family-owned, greenhouse-grown produce company.

It's important to buy produce locally when possible, so it might be worth taking a closer look at this list. Locally grown foods tend to be fresher, making them not only more flavorful but more nutritious, too. Buying locally can also help support workers in your area, and a shorter transportation route is better for the environment. That's especially true in states on the outer edges of the country, like California.