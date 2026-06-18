Where Exactly Does Target Get Its Produce?
Nearly everyone loves a trip to Target. The Minnesota-based megastore has become a renowned destination for everything from beauty products to electronics since it first opened its doors in the 1960s, and it's been expanding its grocery offerings in recent times, too. A recent remodel focused on the dry foods section, but many Target stores offer up a selection of fresh produce. It's hard to pinpoint exactly where everything comes from, as it varies by location, but we do have some information about the suppliers that partner with Target.
Target sources its produce from a long list of regional suppliers, which can be found on its website. The global factory list, as it's known, is broken down by state, so customers can peruse the vendors that are more likely to work with the Target in their local area.
For example, there are about 45 New York-based suppliers on the list, including the Mayer Brothers, which produces fresh apple juice in West Seneca, and Hudson River Fruit, one of the largest apple distributors on the East Coast. Major suppliers in Texas include LakeWay Produce, which grows a wide range of vegetables, and Nature Fresh Farms, a family-owned, greenhouse-grown produce company.
It's important to buy produce locally when possible, so it might be worth taking a closer look at this list. Locally grown foods tend to be fresher, making them not only more flavorful but more nutritious, too. Buying locally can also help support workers in your area, and a shorter transportation route is better for the environment. That's especially true in states on the outer edges of the country, like California.
Target has a lot of suppliers in California
If you live in California, there's a good chance that the produce you pick up in Target hasn't traveled too far — something to keep in mind since freshness and distance are important factors to know when buying produce at any grocery store. The state is home to more than 130 of Target's vendors, like Sun Pacific, the producer behind the famed California Cuties oranges. San Miguel Produce, a fourth-generation family farm that grows salad greens, is another of Target's California vendors, as is Family Tree Farms, Reedley-based farmers specializing in juicy berries and seasonal stone fruit.
However, although a distributor has a U.S. base, it could be selling produce grown in other countries. There are some examples of such companies on Target's global factory list, like Giumarra, a fruit and vegetable distributor based in Escondido, California, that sells both California-grown and Mexican-grown products. Pioneer Growers, which operates offices in Florida and Georgia, also sells some produce from Latin America.
Generally, vegetables tend to taste better from the farmer's market, and Target came in last in our ranking of popular grocery store produce selections, but the retailer can be an option if you need some produce in a pinch or are there anyway checking out the Bullseye's Playground.