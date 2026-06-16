Be Wary Of Lighting When Buying Beef. Here's What To Check Before Shelling Out Money

A good dinner starts with good ingredients. While a trip to the butcher often yields the highest quality meat, many people only have time or access to a grocery store. Unfortunately, these sneaky supermarket chains have got selling down to a science, using plenty of tricks that make you buy items you might not really want. To bring home the best cuts, your first step should be looking past the smoke and mirrors of the meat department's carefully constructed lighting.

Supermarket meat counters have been known to use specialized lights that make the products look fresher than they actually are. To get an honest look at the actual color and quality of the meat, take the package and inspect it under the lights of a different section of the store. Now, with a better idea of the product's actual appearance, you can determine the true color of the meat.

Ideally, you want your meat to be a dark red color. When fresh meat is first cut, it initially has a deep purplish-red hue due to a lack of exposure to oxygen. Once it comes into contact with the air, it shifts to a bright cherry-red, and then eventually to a dull brown. While a brown color doesn't always indicate that meat is spoiled, it usually means it's closer to expiring. If you notice any funky smells or unnatural sheens accompanying the pack, you should absolutely pass on it.