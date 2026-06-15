13 Grocery Store Bakery Dinner Rolls, Ranked

The perfect dinner roll upgrades a mediocre dinner to a great one. You can use this versatile side to make sandwiches, soak up soup or sauce, or eat it plain. Some rolls perform one task adequately, but the best ones do it all. That's what I look for when perusing my grocery store bakery for a pack.

Bakeries offer dinner rolls in many shapes, sizes, and flavors. Some are soft, pillowy, and sweet. They often come packed together in a sheet and may include ingredients like egg, milk, potato flour, or even pineapple juice. Others are saltier and crustier — for example, kaiser, bolillo, telera, and French bread. They are baked separately and tend to have thicker, crispier crusts and follow a simpler bread recipe made with just yeast, water, and flour. The type of dinner roll you prefer may depend on your personal taste, as well as what you're serving as the main dish.

To figure out which grocery store dinner roll was the best, I tried products from several major grocers and ranked them according to texture, taste, crust, and level of moisture. The highest-ranked rolls have a springy crumb and are perfect for cutting and spreading with toppings. They also have a savory flavor that pairs well with a wide variety of foods. I also gave higher rankings to rolls that were neither excessively moist nor dry but somewhere in the middle, meaning they're ideal for sopping up sauce.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.