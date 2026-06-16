Flat Iron Steak Can Dry Out Quickly — Here's How To Keep It Moist And Tender On The Grill
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Every so often, a different cut of meat will have its moment to shine, and currently, the flat iron is all the rage. Coming from the cow shoulder (aka the chuck), flat irons are known for gorgeous marbling that lends to an especially meaty flavor when cooked properly. Of course, properly is the operative word here. Unfortunately, thinner cuts like flat iron have the potential to dry out quite quickly on the grill. Since this meat is quite dense and muscular, you'll want to heed some simple tips to cook this cut to perfection.
Because it's relatively thin, flat iron steak responds really well to a marinade, and that helps retain moisture while cooking (not to mention adds delicious flavor). Make yourself a umami beef bomb with a blend of different spices, soy sauce, sugar, and other savory ingredients like vinegar or Worcestershire sauce. Or go for balsamic and honey as your base. Whatever you choose, if you're using a traditional marinade, cover the steak in the marinade and refrigerate it for at least a few hours, up to 24.
However, a regular marinade isn't your only option. Check out our recipe for an herby grilled flat iron steak, which utilizes a reverse marinade to give your meat a fresh, flavorful, and certainly moist finish. A reverse marinade involves cooking your steak with just a little bit of salt and pepper, then coating it in the marinade for just five minutes after cooking. This has the added benefit of ensuring that the extra marinade is safe to eat, since it's only touched cooked meat, so when slicing and serving, you can spoon all that herby goodness and extra flavor right on top.
Other tips for keeping moisture in your flat iron steak
However, marinades aren't the only thing that will help keep your flat iron steak moist. The way you cook it is also significant. A well-cooked flat iron steak should have a crispy crust and tender interior. First ensure that your steak is still cool when you put it on the grill — don't wait for it to reach room temperature before cooking. Some have discovered that letting your steak come to room temperature before grilling makes little to no difference in the cook of your steak. One route to a perfect seared crust with a juicy inside is salting your steak and letting it sit uncovered in your refrigerator overnight, or at the very least, patting it down with a paper towel before grilling. If you've marinated the steak, you can still pat it dry before cooking as all the marinade flavor will have seeped into the meat.
Likewise, make sure that your grill is extremely hot before you throw that sucker on there. The flat iron will cook fast — in around 7 minutes depending on thickness — so be attentive so you might achieve a nice crust on the outside while refraining from overcooking its core. Part of your ability to get that crust will be having that salted, rested, dried meat, and part of it is going to be that high cooking temperature. You're aiming for 135 degrees Fahrenheit for an internal temperature for a medium-rare steak, and believe us: You actually do need a meat thermometer. It's a total game-changer. Many brands are available on Amazon, like this Alpha Grillers one for under $15.