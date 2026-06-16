Flat Iron Steak Can Dry Out Quickly — Here's How To Keep It Moist And Tender On The Grill

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Every so often, a different cut of meat will have its moment to shine, and currently, the flat iron is all the rage. Coming from the cow shoulder (aka the chuck), flat irons are known for gorgeous marbling that lends to an especially meaty flavor when cooked properly. Of course, properly is the operative word here. Unfortunately, thinner cuts like flat iron have the potential to dry out quite quickly on the grill. Since this meat is quite dense and muscular, you'll want to heed some simple tips to cook this cut to perfection.

Because it's relatively thin, flat iron steak responds really well to a marinade, and that helps retain moisture while cooking (not to mention adds delicious flavor). Make yourself a umami beef bomb with a blend of different spices, soy sauce, sugar, and other savory ingredients like vinegar or Worcestershire sauce. Or go for balsamic and honey as your base. Whatever you choose, if you're using a traditional marinade, cover the steak in the marinade and refrigerate it for at least a few hours, up to 24.

However, a regular marinade isn't your only option. Check out our recipe for an herby grilled flat iron steak, which utilizes a reverse marinade to give your meat a fresh, flavorful, and certainly moist finish. A reverse marinade involves cooking your steak with just a little bit of salt and pepper, then coating it in the marinade for just five minutes after cooking. This has the added benefit of ensuring that the extra marinade is safe to eat, since it's only touched cooked meat, so when slicing and serving, you can spoon all that herby goodness and extra flavor right on top.