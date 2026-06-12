How My Favorite NYC Butcher Shop Helped Me Find A Place To Call Home

My legs always feel like jelly when I walk home from my Pilates class in Ridgewood, Queens. Post-workout, some people might reach for Muscle Milk, but I know what my body needs: a generous helping of hot, salty, deep-fried pork skin from Muncan, my favorite butcher shop in the neighborhood. Served by the scoop, each blessed chunk is layered with equal parts meat and fat, fried and tossed with seasonings. The huge tray is refreshed with sizzling batches throughout the day, staying hot beneath a heat lamp. The display is labeled in Romanian, Spanish, and English: "Jumări/Chicharrón/Pork Rinds."

Inside Muncan, I stand in line with Ecuadorian grandmothers, tattooed 20-somethings, and old Balkan men. We all order from the same pile of hot pork. Eyes twinkling, the butchers joke about how one scoop is never enough. They know us by name, and switch fluidly between English, Spanish, and a blend of Danubian languages my ear is just beginning to train toward. On the walk home, translucent grease stains blossom through the white paper bag as I eat my jumări, piece by crispy, golden piece.

During some New York City pandemic-era wandering, I landed in a temporary sublet a few blocks from Muncan while finishing graduate school. Work and school often pulled me into Manhattan. But on my days off, walking Ridgewood's mellow, linden tree-lined streets to accomplish the pedestrian circuit of mundane life-maintenance errands, I noticed an equilibrium of spatial familiarity had begun to develop within me. Like a well-cured kobasica develops character and settles into itself through slow exposure to ambient smoke, Ridgewood's culture and atmosphere cured me of my wandering, and I didn't want to be anywhere else. I signed a lease with my brother, and Ridgewood became my home. The front door was through Muncan.