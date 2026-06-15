How To Make A Refreshing Pineapple Cocktail With 3 Simple Ingredients
The classic whiskey sour is a shining example of how great cocktails can come from the simplest ingredients. Its very essence is the whiskey's oaky warmth, with acidic sparks from lemon juice in between, everything balanced out by a sugary splash of sweetener. An egg white froth on top, and there's that drink we've loved for ages now. You might adore it even more once you try its pineapple spin-off, which only requires three essentials: whiskey, lemon juice, and pineapple syrup. Trust us, this is one worthy addition to your arsenal of the best 3-ingredient cocktails.
You will need to make a batch of pineapple-infused syrup for this cocktail. Start by tossing fresh chunks of pineapple with sugar (white, brown, jaggery, etc.). Let them sit in a bowl for a few hours until the sugar has fully dissolved, then strain away the solids to get your pineapple syrup. Alternatively, you can simmer the pineapple with sugar and water for a quicker result, or just get a store-bought bottle.
Pineapple syrup obtained; all that's left to do is shake it with whiskey, lemon juice, and ice. If desired, you can also add a small amount of aquafaba or dry-shake egg whites beforehand to create that foamy layer up top. Once done, strain the cocktail and enjoy it over ice, possibly garnished with a pineapple wedge or leaf.
Shake up your cocktail routine with a pineapple whiskey sour
Who knew that one ingredient swap would make such a huge difference? The pineapple syrup not only sweetens your cocktail, but also adds a gorgeous tropical brightness. This sweet-tart complexity just happens to work incredibly well with the whiskey, the fruity vibrancy softening its spiced edge a little bit. And when the lemon juice's zesty zing comes in, harmonizing with the pineapple's tangy aroma, the drink transforms into pure sunshine in a glass. If you lace this sweetener with other flavorings, you might also find yourself sipping on a whiskey sour glimmering with cinnamon-y sparks or the subtle heat of jalapeño peppers.
Don't let the 3-ingredient label limit you from customizing this cocktail. This just means there's more room in the shaker for other additions, like a few drops of bitters to elevate the drink's complexity. Go with citrus for extra zing to complement the pineapple's vibrancy, or perhaps botanical varieties to enchant the olfactory nerve with floral or herbaceous notes. For those who like a strong, unexpected contrast, give coffee liqueur a try. It adds a nutty, roasted depth and hints of bittersweetness that you typically wouldn't expect from whiskey sour cocktails. And while you've got the pineapple, might as well bring in other tropical fruits and their juices to elevate the drink to a full-blown tropical whiskey sour. From mango, lychee, and passion fruit to guava and many more, take your pick!