The classic whiskey sour is a shining example of how great cocktails can come from the simplest ingredients. Its very essence is the whiskey's oaky warmth, with acidic sparks from lemon juice in between, everything balanced out by a sugary splash of sweetener. An egg white froth on top, and there's that drink we've loved for ages now. You might adore it even more once you try its pineapple spin-off, which only requires three essentials: whiskey, lemon juice, and pineapple syrup. Trust us, this is one worthy addition to your arsenal of the best 3-ingredient cocktails.

You will need to make a batch of pineapple-infused syrup for this cocktail. Start by tossing fresh chunks of pineapple with sugar (white, brown, jaggery, etc.). Let them sit in a bowl for a few hours until the sugar has fully dissolved, then strain away the solids to get your pineapple syrup. Alternatively, you can simmer the pineapple with sugar and water for a quicker result, or just get a store-bought bottle.

Pineapple syrup obtained; all that's left to do is shake it with whiskey, lemon juice, and ice. If desired, you can also add a small amount of aquafaba or dry-shake egg whites beforehand to create that foamy layer up top. Once done, strain the cocktail and enjoy it over ice, possibly garnished with a pineapple wedge or leaf.