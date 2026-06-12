The 15 Best Texas Dive Bars

What is a dive bar? Mainly, it's a firm antithesis to modern bars built on come-and-go trends. A habitual cast of regulars is key, preferably ones who hold a fanatical loyalty to the place. If a bar isn't affordable by all, you can bet it's not a dive. Surely these establishments don't have to be rundown, but they shouldn't be fancy either. And if there's any trace of pretense, it's not up to standard.

One of the best ways to experience a state is through its dive bars. The state of Texas is a beautiful enigma – one that houses a confounding list of archetypes, including cowboys, hippies, celebrities, farmers, scenesters, artists, blue collar workers, and billionaires. This diverse assortment begs an important question: what is the true spirit of Texas at its core? If you travel through its authentic dive bars, you'll find out for yourself.

Texas, with its colossal scale and personality, has no shortage of dive bars. Amid stiff competition, these picks were determined through a thoughtful mix of in-person visits, findings from Yelp and other review sites, and stamps of approval from bar professionals and enthusiasts alike. Here are the 15 best dive bars in Texas.