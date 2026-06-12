The 15 Best Texas Dive Bars
What is a dive bar? Mainly, it's a firm antithesis to modern bars built on come-and-go trends. A habitual cast of regulars is key, preferably ones who hold a fanatical loyalty to the place. If a bar isn't affordable by all, you can bet it's not a dive. Surely these establishments don't have to be rundown, but they shouldn't be fancy either. And if there's any trace of pretense, it's not up to standard.
One of the best ways to experience a state is through its dive bars. The state of Texas is a beautiful enigma – one that houses a confounding list of archetypes, including cowboys, hippies, celebrities, farmers, scenesters, artists, blue collar workers, and billionaires. This diverse assortment begs an important question: what is the true spirit of Texas at its core? If you travel through its authentic dive bars, you'll find out for yourself.
Texas, with its colossal scale and personality, has no shortage of dive bars. Amid stiff competition, these picks were determined through a thoughtful mix of in-person visits, findings from Yelp and other review sites, and stamps of approval from bar professionals and enthusiasts alike. Here are the 15 best dive bars in Texas.
1. Lala's Little Nugget - Austin
In order for a dive bar to be top-notch, it must be genuinely original, instantly charming, and offer a wholly unique experience. In a nutshell, that's Lala's Little Nugget — an endearing gem for Austin's visitors and locals alike. Opened in 1972 and still going strong, it has applaudably longstanding history for the ever-changing city of Austin.
Lala's claim to fame is a year-round homage to Christmas, complete with North Pole decor and technicolor lighting. Quite the feat in a city known to be hot and sunny through all four seasons. It's cozy and nostalgic with just the right amount of camp, thanks to its merry bartenders and adorning tchotchkes.
This kind of ambiance invokes curling up with friends and a few rounds of warming libations. Whether you go for a delicious holiday-themed cocktail, well on the rocks, or beer and wine standards, Lala's keeps prices in an affordable range. This is especially true during "Jolly Hour" – the jingle bell joint's take on happy hour. The whole arrangement is delightfully wacky, and therefore very true to the city's ethos "Keep Austin Weird."
(512) 487-5297
2207 Justin Ln, Austin, TX 78757
2. Arkey Blue's Silver Dollar Saloon - Bandera
With Bandera carrying the title of "Cowboy Capital of the World," it's unsurprising that one of Texas's best dives can be found here. After all, cowboy culture and dive bars share the same unpretentious, rugged nature with values of fierce loyalty and no-frills fun. Both can be found in Bandera, specifically at Arkey Blue's.
Built in 1921, this treasured hub is widely considered to be the longest running honky tonk in Texas. The establishment became Arkey Blue's in 1968 when Arkey Juenke, a country musician in his own right, bought the hole-in-the-wall and turned it into a happening dance hall.
Arkey's is so quintessentially dive, it's featured in the rural Texas slasher film "Race with the Devil." A multitude of neon signs illuminate vintage photographs, cowboy boots hung like sculptures, and cardboard cut-outs of late greats. Sawdust primes the floor in a thick layer. Enticements include billiards, jukeboxes, twangy live tunes, and cheap drinks. This hall has everything needed for an epic and authentic night out in Texas.
facebook.com/arkeyblues.silverdollar
(830) 796-8826
308 Main St, Bandera, TX 78003
3. Lola's Depot - Houston
Not to be confused with Lala's, Lola's Depot is a whole different animal hunkering down in the city of Houston. Clad in purple paint and cartoonish murals, the building looks and feels like its artsy 1980s origins. And just like the decade it hails from, a visit to Lola's entails raucous good times. It's the kind of place that imprints on your brain and never lets go, whether you visit once or too many times.
Maybe it's because it seemingly attracts all identities; a melting pot for all walks of life, unified by a thirst for cold beer and high-powered companionship. Or, how an entire night could be spent reading the literal writing on the walls, scribbled in pen or slapped on by stickers. Lola's Depot seems to deliver at a seemingly impossible cross-section of comfortably predictable and no dull moments. Whatever this magic recipe is, Lola's Depot's spell begins upon the first entry. It's a whimsical spot with get-the-job-done cocktails, a penchant for tomfoolery, and promises of stories to tell.
(713) 528-8342
2327 Grant St, Houston, TX 77006
4. Devil's Backbone Tavern - Fischer
Devil's Backbone Tavern is one tough cookie of a bar. Sporting a hearty structure of stacked limestone, the bar sits nestled on a ridge in the heart of hill country surrounded by scenic nature. The setting alone presents a perfect locale for escaping troubles; a sight to behold and a place to party.
First built in the 1930s , the tavern was a welcomed rest stop for those visiting the few nearby shops amongst Texas's open roads. Intentionally a whisper past the once-dry Hays County line, it's served as a honky tonk, gathering space, and drinking destination for nearly a century.
While the aesthetic has been protected to retain its unpretentious origins, the territory also includes several set-ups for fantastic photo opportunities. Both big brands and curious passersby love to take advantage of the snapworthy site. Among its many classic dive anchors, the tavern famously houses the oldest shuffleboard in Texas. It's also haunted, which definitely doesn't hurt this distinct bar's dive credibility.
(830) 964-2544
4041 FM 32, Fischer, TX 78623
5. The Cloak Room - Austin
The Cloak Room is a hard-to-find hidden gem with a richly rumoured past. Located mere feet away from the Texas State Capitol, this basement haunt is a mysterious mash-up of classic dive bar and parallel dimension — and that's kind of the point.
The bar carries longstanding lore of famous politicians bringing their riskier business here. These storied scandals are a thing of the past now that the secret is out; Cloak Room used to lay lower than it does now. Steeped in amber light, other notable dive bar draws include straight-shooting staff, prime people-watching, and a jukebox fueled for old-fashioned love affairs.
When it comes to drink options, the bar takes a pretty rudimentary approach. Classic cocktails are poured with ease, but don't expect fancy or inventive offerings. With prices more moderate than cheap, beer or wine is probably your best bet here anyways.
(512) 478-2622
1300 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701
6. The Moravia Store - Moravia
Moravia may seem like quite the ornate name for the understated area that claims it. In actuality, this tight-knit Texan town carries a lofty presence and proud Czech heritage.
So much more than a store, this relic dance hall is filled with treasured sentiment. The Moravia Store plays a hand in perpetuating the longstanding tradition of such establishments, reminding customers with floor-to-ceiling memorabilia and regulars recounting yesteryear. Beloved by Moravia's own, multiple generations of people have spent their formative years here.
The Moravia Store's weathered walls showcase longevity — it's been around and lives to tell the tale. The building has been in use since the 1880s, first as a humble general store of sorts. Although not in operation for all of its existence, the bar's significance to the town's history and community is undeniable. This roadside respite's survival is a testament to its enduring enchantment.
(979) 562-2217
11501 FM 957, Schulenburg, TX 78956
7. Reno's Chop Shop Saloon - Dallas
Reno's is a biker bar, but not solely. It happily opens its doors to all, but still maintains a rough-and-tumble edge. In fact, much of this bar's identity points to playful paradox. Donning a massive graffiti skull as a sort of greeting sign, it shows its silly side through regular comedy nights. The bar welcomes dogs with open arms and also books heavy metal bands. Shiny hogs usually line the exterior, yet visitors swear it doesn't feel exclusive.
Reno's is a juxtaposition of all these things because, as rock and roll mentality would have it, who cares? It's just down for a good time, and good times it delivers. The live shows are loud and memorable. The calendar is jam-packed with festivities, including block parties and potlucks. Reno's Chop Shop operates like a good dive bar should; drinks flow and the party never stops.
(214) 744-1200
210 N Crowdus St, Dallas, TX 75226
8. Donn's Depot (Austin)
Oddly smack dab in downtown Austin, Donn's Depot feels like the neighborhood bar of a very small neighborhood. Donn's is technically touted as a piano bar, but it's much more interactive than others of its kind. While keys clank, the atmosphere seems to always stay highly conversational. Both its staff and regulars are refreshingly friendly, welcoming first-name basis rapport. Highly acclaimed far and wide, this beloved watering hole works its charm on all who enter.
Donn's Depot was established in 1978, but its interior holds relics much older than that. These include a rail car from the 1800s that has since been converted into a bathroom. Why not? It's an homage, with this and other train paraphernalia pointing to the building's original depot roots.
If cheap as possible is your priority, keep in mind: Donn's Depot usually charges a cover on weekend nights. If a cover doesn't phase you, the entertainment definitely lives up to the cost.
(512) 478-0336
1600 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
9. Rosa's Cantina - El Paso
Rosa's is a must-see for a myriad of fundamental reasons. Six days a week, servers sling rave-reviewed Mexican food with strong margaritas to boot. Notoriously, its praises are sung in a well-loved country-western song lyric. Live music and joyful conversation reverberate from wall to wall.
While the restaurant and bar is well-known for its feature in Marty Robbins' famous tune titled "El Paso," it remains virtually unchanged from its 1950s origins. Beyond musical acclaim and troves of glowing reviews, Rosa's is still delightfully divey — and that's hard to do.
Beyond the bar, it would be an oversight not to note Rosa's other major draw — authentically delicious Mexican food. This mainstay wins travelers' taste buds time and time again with chile relleno dishes, chicken mole, and beyond.
Rosa's Cantina fanclub would likely love it fiercely with or without Robbins' approval. Plus, the red signage is simple, bold, unironic and exactly the kind that contemporary bars wish they could pull off.
(915) 833-0402
3454 Doniphan Dr, El Paso, TX 79922
10. Riley's Tavern (New Braunfels)
Riley's is a little more than your basic dive bar. It's a significant piece of fascinating history, especially for those clued into this country's alcohol consumption chronology. Established in 1933 and built in the late 1800s, the blink-and-you'll-miss-it bungalow boasts chops as the first Texan bar to open legally post-Prohibition.
For this fact alone, Riley's is deserving of the praise its past and present patrons demonstrate. However, its spot on this list isn't just a formality. It's been preserved properly, but hasn't remained untouched — far from it. This tavern has been traveled through and enjoyed. Yes, its visitors may occasionally be different from the average small town neighborhood bar, but it operates just the same. It's a lowkey atmosphere with dim lights and devoted regulars; a reliable place to land after a hard day, in an area that doesn't have much else around it. A lot of the time, arguably, less options does mean better dive bars.
(512) 392-3132
8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels, TX 78132
11. Poison Girl Cocktail Lounge - Houston
Poison Girl Cocktail Lounge isn't fresh and new, but it's still a relatively young bar as far as cherished dive bars usually fare. Opened in 2004, it resides in the Montrose area of Houston, widely known as a favored area for the oil town's more eclectic types. And although it isn't ancient, the bar has certainly earned its stripes. Held in impressively high regard by locals and bar aficionados, Poison Girl fits in with the best dive bars around.
Why is it so well-loved? Poison Girl all of the classic trappings of a top-tier dive with a few upgraded touches. Collected curio and dusty vintage paintings surround the space in a romantically curated way. Unexpected pinball machines and a big backyard prove that a bar doesn't have to be decrepit, crusty, and nefarious to make the perfect dive. Additionally, Poison Girl stands out with a simple yet first-rate whisky list with elevated options. Considered to be a perfect spot for both weekend warriors and first-date venturers, this bar is magnificently versatile.
(713) 527-9929
1641 Westheimer Rd, Suite B, Houston, TX 77006
12. Big Star Bar - Houston
In the best way, Big Star Bar looks and acts like an antiquated funhouse full of bar activities. It aims to please, inviting customers to enjoy the welcoming fire pit, sports screens, and even the occasional crawfish boil. This place prides itself on cheap drinks and a neighborhood feel, with visitors and veterans endorsing the sentiment.
If tenacity is a testament to dive bar credibility, this one passes with flying colors. Big Star survived a hurricane, which struck only two days after its grand opening. Despite its struggles, the community favorite has since secured nearly a couple of fun-filled decades under its belt.
Big Star is beloved because it has something for everyone here. Patrons can shoot pool, bask in the serenade of live bands, or gab for hours on the colorfully lit up patio. On nights out that call for upping the ante, you can throw a few coins in the jukebox and take to two-stepping on the retro checkered dance floor.
(281) 501-9560
1005 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008
13. The Goat - Dallas
The Goat may not be The G.O.A.T on this list, but Texans love it all the same. Karaoke, camaraderie and cold ones keep folks coming back to this dive located in an unassuming strip mall.
Saunter in, spare a couple bucks for your pick on the drink list, and bear witness to the match-made-in-heaven that is karaoke and dive bars. If singing full-volume in front of strangers isn't your forte, The Goat rotates an itinerary of live music, acoustic nights, and jukebox nights. It's also a great place to cure a hangover, seeing as service starts bright and early at 7 a.m.
Advertising itself as "Your Neighborhood Blues Bar," it doesn't offer or need much explanation. The Goat lives up to its motto as a consistently great place to see talented musicians jam. Whether you spend your night on the stage or sunk into a vinyl seat, fun can be found in this endearing establishment highly praised by Dallas drinkers.
(214) 327-8119
7248 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
14. Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios - Denton
Denton's progressive punk underground needs a place to hang out, and that place is Rubber Gloves. Over decades, the meeting ground has been essential, even instrumental, to the subculture that is often overpowered by Texas's surrounding conservative values.
While typical rehearsal studios call for quiet, this multipurpose space is definitely open to the public and the clamoring that comes with it. Three stages offer room for onlookers to experience their favorite band or discover a new one. While doing so, fans are free to sweat, holler, and respectfully hurl themselves, bonding with fellow free spirits as a result.
Late-night eats and cheap drinks are, of course, necessary features supporting the whole scene. The food menu advertises its "OPEN LATE AF" hours and decadent sandwiches, burgers, and more. While at Rubber Gloves, cure your hunger (or halt your hangover) with Stache's Reuben or poutin fries.
(940) 387-7781
411 E Sycamore St, Denton, TX 76205
15. Planet Marfa - Marfa
If you think drinking in a tee-pee or parked school bus sounds like fun, test the theory at Planet Marfa for proof. Much like the bohemian town at large, Planet Marfa's vibe encourages patrons to break from the drudgery of daily life, modern times, and adulthood in general.
Planet Marfa is commonly listed as a must-see for anyone visiting this lovably kooky West Texas town of under a couple thousand people. The hangout is a highly family friendly staple, so it doesn't only cater to customers catching a buzz. Zero-proof options abound, as well as a hefty menu of guilty pleasure grub. With that said, if you're strictly seeking libations, there's plenty of those too. This fun-for-all rendezvous is ideal for leisurely knocking back basic brewskies, sotol selections, and more.
(432) 386-5099
200 S Abbot St, Marfa, TX 79843
16. Methodology
It's one thing to narrow down a list of great bars; it's another to do this with dive bars. After all, part of dive bars' appeal is the presence of mixed opinion. Not always known to be the most accommodating or universal, the debate on these establishments' plausibility as the best, or even good, is arguably part of the experience.
With that said, we created this list with questions for present and future customers in mind. Which were our tried and true favorites? Which had the most devotees, and why? Who were these devotees, and what was their expertise or experience? What was it about these places that kept us (and others) coming back?
Our winners were revealed through far and wide findings gathered from both novices and experts. Interestingly, despite vast differences in bar visitors, opinions showed frequently overlapped points of criteria and praise. All in all, it really goes to show that dives exist in a realm of their own. No matter who you are or where you are, a stellar dive bar feels like its your own to call home.