Here's How Many Pounds Of Pork Are Produced From One Pig

Whether you're picking up a packet of supermarket sausages or heading to the butcher for a crown pork roast, it's easy to forget these cuts are just a small part of a much larger animal. If you're considering buying pork in bulk as a whole or half hog or just have a little curiosity about where your food comes from, you might be wondering just how much meat you get from a pig.

The answer, of course, depends on the size of the pig. Hogs are generally sent to slaughter at between 240 and 300 pounds, but 270 pounds is considered ideal market weight. From a pig of this size, you can expect around 154 pounds of retail cuts, or 57% of the original weight. So where does the rest go?

Around 28% of the pig is considered inedible and removed — 75 pounds in this scenario. This includes the internal organs, blood, hair, head, feet, and sometimes skin. You're then left with what's known as the dressed carcass, which in this case, weighs around 195 pounds.

More weight is lost as the hog is broken down into pork retail cuts. Excess fat and skin are trimmed, and bones are removed from some pieces. The chilling process also results in moisture loss, which will be reflected on the scale. The precise weight of take-home meat depends on the fat and muscle makeup of the pig and if you've asked for any specific boneless cuts.