Love Home-Cooked Meals More Than Dining Out? There's A Scientific Reason For That

Now that we understand the principle of the IKEA effect and how it shows up in the kitchen, it is time to start talking about how we can use it to our advantage. For example, let's say you are having someone special over for dinner. It's easy to think that it would be best to pick a nice menu and prepare it for them, so they can just show up and eat. It fits a certain narrative, but the truth is that if you involve your guest a bit in the cooking — even if it's just chopping some vegetables or dressing a salad — they're likely to enjoy the meal more.

Another area ripe for exploration is getting the kiddos to eat their dinner. A 2014 study in Appetite showed that involving the little ones in the cooking process can significantly increase the quantity of food that they eat — about 25% more calories overall, and a whopping 75% more salad. Not every experiment of the kind has shown such strong results — vegetables are notoriously tricky — but it's certainly worth a shot, so long as they're old enough. Apparently, the IKEA effect doesn't show up until children are around five years old. Before that, we haven't yet learned to place so much value on our creations, so this trick won't do much good.

There is much more to the value of a home-cooked meal than just the pride that we feel in having made it ourselves, but that sense of accomplishment is a very real seasoning. Plus, this IKEA effect is an invitation to bring your loved ones into the kitchen with you. Not only is it quality time spent together, but you'll all enjoy dinner more as well.