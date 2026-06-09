9 Rosés That Make Sangria 10x Better

It's hard not to love a well-made sangria. The combination of wine, spirits, fruit, and something fizzy is endlessly customizable, offering a delicious balance when you're not sure if you're in the mood for wine or a cocktail. Served chilled, it provides the perfect accompaniment to a warm summer day. While classic versions tend to be made with a red wine recipe or white wine recipe, rosé is an excellent option when you're looking for something bright that leans into more red fruit and stone fruit aromas.

That said, some rosés are better for the job than others, boasting qualities that continue to stand out with the addition of other ingredients. Options with more structure and a juicy character tend to work more harmoniously with liqueurs, carbonated elements, and mixed fruit than those that are more delicate and subdued. To guide your bottle selection the next time you're making sangria, we spoke to some beverage experts to get the scoop. Whether you're looking to spend a little or a little more, these options will set you up for sangria success.