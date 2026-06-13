Bartenders Roll Their Eyes When Customers Order 'A Beer' — Here's Why

There are many things the unwary drinker can do that will frustrate a bartender, from sitting directly in front of the bar's well to complaining about the speed of service on a busy night. However, one irritatingly common habit that is virtually guaranteed to make a bartender roll their eyes is ordering "a beer" without giving any further hint of what brand or type. Speaking as a former bartender, I implore you — please, please don't do this.

The reasons why should be obvious — it's the bartender's job to give you what you want, not to magically divine what you want based on the most minimal of prompting. The bar may stock dozens, or even hundreds, of different beers, and the person serving you won't want the responsibility of picking something you might not enjoy. It's like going into a bakery and asking for "one bread, please" — you can't be too shocked if the poor employee behind the counter needs a few more details.

Popular fiction may bear some of the blame for this phenomenon. How many times have you seen a character in a movie or TV show order "a beer," only for the bartender to serve them precisely that with no follow-up questions? This happens so often it's become a much-derided trope, but there is some justification for it. Identifying the beer through dialogue may give the impression of product placement or interrupt the narrative. For example, the conclusion of the classic 1958 war film "Ice Cold in Alex," in which the protagonists reach the end of their desert journey and finally order the ice-cold beers they've been dreaming of, would arguably be less effective if they spent time explaining exactly what lager they wanted. Unfortunately, real life works differently than in the movies.