How To Deep-Fry Egg Salad For A Completely New (And Crispy) Dish

Creamy egg salad is truly the gift that keeps on giving. The trick to keep it enjoyable, however, is to know how to reinvent it beyond that half-eaten bowl from yesterday's meal. You can stuff it into sandwiches, spread it on toasted bread, or use it for a lettuce wrap. Or, you can deep-fry it into crispy, flavor-bursting poppers that feel both brand-new and familiar at the same time.

Whether freshly made or a day old, your egg salad can still be transformed into deep-fried balls. Simply take a spoonful of egg salad, roll it into a bite-sized ball, then leave it in the freezer till it hardens. From there, much like with other deep-fried food, dredge it in flour and egg wash, finishing off with a layer of breadcrumbs. Season the coating too if you'd like even more flavor. All that's left is to deep-fry each ball until it turns golden brown and crispy, which should only take a few minutes.

The deep-fried egg salad balls are every bit as crispy as they look. The breading crumbles as you bite in, revealing the soft, creamy filling within, resulting in a burst of flavor and texture that feels like heaven on the taste buds. At its core, you can still taste that same tangy sweetness you've come to love in an egg salad. But like all deep-fried food, it's also imbued with a savory warmth and delightful crispiness that's equal parts indulgent and comforting.