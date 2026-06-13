How To Deep-Fry Egg Salad For A Completely New (And Crispy) Dish
Creamy egg salad is truly the gift that keeps on giving. The trick to keep it enjoyable, however, is to know how to reinvent it beyond that half-eaten bowl from yesterday's meal. You can stuff it into sandwiches, spread it on toasted bread, or use it for a lettuce wrap. Or, you can deep-fry it into crispy, flavor-bursting poppers that feel both brand-new and familiar at the same time.
Whether freshly made or a day old, your egg salad can still be transformed into deep-fried balls. Simply take a spoonful of egg salad, roll it into a bite-sized ball, then leave it in the freezer till it hardens. From there, much like with other deep-fried food, dredge it in flour and egg wash, finishing off with a layer of breadcrumbs. Season the coating too if you'd like even more flavor. All that's left is to deep-fry each ball until it turns golden brown and crispy, which should only take a few minutes.
The deep-fried egg salad balls are every bit as crispy as they look. The breading crumbles as you bite in, revealing the soft, creamy filling within, resulting in a burst of flavor and texture that feels like heaven on the taste buds. At its core, you can still taste that same tangy sweetness you've come to love in an egg salad. But like all deep-fried food, it's also imbued with a savory warmth and delightful crispiness that's equal parts indulgent and comforting.
The many ways to bring deep-fried egg salad to your meals
Guess what? You can also play around with other egg salad adjacent dishes for a few more toothsome versions of deep-fried egg salad. Instead of frying the salad itself, you can fry just a slice of bread for an unexpected interpretation of egg salad sandwiches. For this twist, fold a bread slice in half diagonally and pierce a toothpick through the two opposite ends so it holds shape. As it emerges from the deep fryer, you should have a palm-sized bread pocket to hold the tender egg salad within.
Alternatively, you can try a deviled egg approach by separating the egg whites and yolks when you're putting together the salad. Toss each part individually in the same seasonings as usual, and add a pinch of flour for binding. The trick is to first roll only the egg yolk mixture into a small ball, freeze that, and then cover it with a layer of the egg white mix on the outside. Once done, proceed with the same deep-frying steps.
Regardless of which version you decide to make, always keep your deep-fried egg salad company with a nice dipping sauce. A good ol' homemade garlic aioli never disappoints, not with its creamy richness. Since the salad is largely mayonnaise, having this sauce on the side is also fitting. Hot sauce is all you need to transform mayonnaise, so feel free to mix some in for a subtle heat. Maybe even top the fried eggs with jalapeño slices, or mix them straight into the egg salad. Similarly, try diversifying the salad's taste profile with a few other additions before frying — think chopped herbs for earthy pops or get the most delightful hint of sweetness with imitation crab.