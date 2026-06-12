What The 'OU' Symbol Means On Packaged Foods

Food packaging comes with a lot of information these days. Nutritional facts, ingredient lists, allergen warnings, graphics — it can be a lot to take in. There are a few symbols you might notice popping up again and again, such as lettering indicating a vegetarian or vegan item, a gluten-free seal, or the USDA Organic label. Another one you may have noticed is the "OU" symbol. It may not be as common, but it's extremely important for millions of Americans — it indicates whether something is kosher and free of dairy and meat.

The "OU" marking is an official stamp of approval from the OU Kosher Certification program, which is led by the Orthodox Union, one of the country's largest Orthodox Jewish organizations. It certifies more than 1.3 million products in over 105 countries, making it one of the most recognized kosher certifications in the world.

Some of the agency's biggest clients include Coca Cola, General Mills, Hershey's, Nestlé, and Heinz, so there's a good chance you have a product with the symbol somewhere in your kitchen. If so, the item is "pareve" or "parve", meaning it's kosher, meat-free, dairy-free, and doesn't contain any dairy or meat derivatives. It also hasn't touched any equipment used for making dairy or meat products.