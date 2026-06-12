What Target Does With Unsold Food Products

The food system in the United States supports hundreds of millions of people, but it remains appallingly inefficient. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one in seven American households experiences food insecurity, while nearly 30% of the entire food supply remains unsold or uneaten (per ReFED). While some states have introduced legislation to prevent food waste, it's often left up to businesses to decide how they handle unsold food products. Target is one of the country's largest supermarket chains and grocery retailers, so it's fair to question how it aims to reduce its food waste and what it does with unsold items.

At the national level, Target works with food donation organizations like Feeding America to divert unsold food from the landfill into the hands of those experiencing food insecurity. Some stores also partner with organizations at the local level and donate items to community food banks (which are seeing a huge spike in demand as a result of SNAP cuts). In 2024, the company says it donated the equivalent of 134 million meals.

Target's food donation efforts are part of a larger goal to completely eliminate waste within the business. This doesn't necessarily mean every morsel of unsold food will be eaten, but the aim is to recycle food waste that can't be donated to prevent it from ending up in landfills. However, while the company certainly appears to be moving in the right direction, employee accounts suggest the results can vary from store to store, raising questions about how consistently those goals are put into practice.