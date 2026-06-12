There's Magnum, Then There's The Party-Sized Wine Bottle Named After A Biblical King

Most wine enthusiasts are familiar with the standard 750-milliliter bottle, and many know of the magnum, a jumbo-sized bottle that holds twice the usual amount, as well. A standard bottle contains around five glasses of wine (perhaps fewer if the pourer is feeling generous), meaning a magnum is good for about 10 servings. But when you really want to ensure there's enough vino to go around, you may want to bust out the jeroboam.

In the wine world, a jeroboam is considered the next step up from a magnum, but the exact size can vary. When used for Champagne, a jeroboam holds three liters (four times the amount of a standard bottle) and is sometimes referred to as a "double magnum." However, in the French winemaking region of Bordeaux, a jeroboam holds a whopping four and a half liters — a smart choice for a sizeable dinner party. That said, while a jeroboam will certainly make an impression on guests, the convenience and "wow" factor aren't the only reasons why big wine bottles are popular.

Some wine collectors prefer larger bottles because they supposedly age more gracefully than smaller ones. With less oxygen trapped inside the bottle compared to the volume of liquid, the wine matures more gradually, helping to preserve its character over a longer period of time. The name "Jeroboam" is particularly interesting, considering most of our wine terminology comes from Latin, French, or Italian. In this case, it actually comes from the eponymous figure described in the biblical Old Testament — one who seemingly had very little connection to wine.