One Sip Of This 2-Ingredient Jack Daniel's Shot, And You'll Keep It In Rotation

A bottle of Jack Daniel's Old No.7 Tennessee Whiskey is more than just whiskey. Every drop of the amber liquor hides endless potential for all kinds of cocktails. Not only that, but it can also make for party shots that have your face scrunching in the best way. All that's needed is the right accompanying ingredient, which can be something as simple as lime juice. Two ingredients, one sip, and you will never drink Jack Daniel's the same.

Jack Daniel's whiskey is a masterclass in liquor complexity. It's got it all — sweetness, spice, delicate smokiness, and an oaky warmth that ignites your spirit as it burns on the way down. One would argue the only thing it's missing is a bit of vibrancy, something to cut through that refined depth and highlight this liquor with a contrasting flavor. And so lime juice comes into play, the exact missing puzzle piece you need for an entrancing, satisfying whiskey shot. The citric acid is unmistakable as its zesty zing laces the whiskey with sour notes dancing around the edges. All at once, the gorgeous balance of sweet and tart flavors hits the senses, and even in the aftertaste, its sparkling warmth lingers exquisitely.