Four Roses' Oldest Bourbon Ever Is Limited To Around 1,200 Bottles - Here's The Only Way To Get One

From elevated cocktail bars to small-town dives, it's rare to scan a backbar without spotting a bottle of Four Roses bourbon. The Lawrenceburg, Kentucky-based distillery keeps the Kentucky bourbon tradition alive and at the forefront of industry action. Now, Four Roses has just announced the launch of Anthology: a line of rare and highly limited releases. The rollout begins with Chapter One: Origin — a 21-year-old bourbon and the brand's oldest bourbon offering ever. By comparison, classic Four Roses bourbon is aged for a minimum of five years.

Just 1,200 bottles of this ultra-premium bourbon are being released, fetching a retail price of $500. The availability of these costly, rare bottles is also decidedly elusive. Chapter One: Origin will only be sold at the Four Roses Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, starting on July 10. There, fans can tour the distillery and warehouse, as well as sample a selection of bourbons. Chapter One: Origin will also be sold at the brand's Whiskey Row event on July 11 — a pop-up experience held at the original Four Roses headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky.

Missed out on the first drop? Keep an eye out for the next announcement of future releases in the Anthology series from this well-known American whiskey brand by visiting fourrosesbourbon.com or following @fourrosesbourbon on Instagram.