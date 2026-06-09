The One Ingredient Notably Loathed By Anthony Bourdain, Stanley Tucci, And Guy Fieri

When it comes to food, something needs to be pretty egregious to unite three culinary heavyweights in mutual loathing. In the case of Anthony Bourdain, Stanley Tucci, and Guy Fieri, the ingredient so offensive that it earned their collective disdain is the fashionable yet controversial truffle oil.

In a recent Q&A for Vogue with his "The Devil Wears Prada 2" co-star Anne Hathaway, Tucci was asked to name the culinary equivalent of over-accessorizing. Hathaway suggested truffle oil, the mention of which provoked audible disgust from the actor, cookbook author, and TV host, who argued, "Truffle oil should be banned." Calling it "just gross," Tucci added, "If you notice, if you eat truffle oil, you have a bad tummy afterwards."

In a 2016 interview with Broadsheet, the late Anthony Bourdain declared, "If you add truffle oil, which is made from a petroleum-based chemical additive and the crushed dreams of '90s culinary mediocrity, you should basically be punched in the kidneys." The "Kitchen Confidential" author doubled down the following year in a video for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," saying that truffle oil is "about as edible as Astroglide, and made from the same stuff."

"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host Guy Fieri was more measured and less vituperative than Tucci and Bourdain. Fieri told the "Tiny Swans" podcast in 2025 that he was not a truffle oil fan, yet later emphasized to EatingWell his problem was not that the oil lacked real truffles, but rather its overuse. "The problem is, just because you have a bottle of it doesn't mean you need to use all of it. It's kind of like free perfume at the Macy's counter. Don't put it all on!" Despite this, Fieri contended, "Truffle oil is so amazing to work with, but unfortunately, if you don't use it judiciously, it'll get away from you."