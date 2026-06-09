The One Ingredient Notably Loathed By Anthony Bourdain, Stanley Tucci, And Guy Fieri
When it comes to food, something needs to be pretty egregious to unite three culinary heavyweights in mutual loathing. In the case of Anthony Bourdain, Stanley Tucci, and Guy Fieri, the ingredient so offensive that it earned their collective disdain is the fashionable yet controversial truffle oil.
In a recent Q&A for Vogue with his "The Devil Wears Prada 2" co-star Anne Hathaway, Tucci was asked to name the culinary equivalent of over-accessorizing. Hathaway suggested truffle oil, the mention of which provoked audible disgust from the actor, cookbook author, and TV host, who argued, "Truffle oil should be banned." Calling it "just gross," Tucci added, "If you notice, if you eat truffle oil, you have a bad tummy afterwards."
In a 2016 interview with Broadsheet, the late Anthony Bourdain declared, "If you add truffle oil, which is made from a petroleum-based chemical additive and the crushed dreams of '90s culinary mediocrity, you should basically be punched in the kidneys." The "Kitchen Confidential" author doubled down the following year in a video for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," saying that truffle oil is "about as edible as Astroglide, and made from the same stuff."
"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host Guy Fieri was more measured and less vituperative than Tucci and Bourdain. Fieri told the "Tiny Swans" podcast in 2025 that he was not a truffle oil fan, yet later emphasized to EatingWell his problem was not that the oil lacked real truffles, but rather its overuse. "The problem is, just because you have a bottle of it doesn't mean you need to use all of it. It's kind of like free perfume at the Macy's counter. Don't put it all on!" Despite this, Fieri contended, "Truffle oil is so amazing to work with, but unfortunately, if you don't use it judiciously, it'll get away from you."
Truffle oil's problem? No truffles
Anthony Bourdain, Stanley Tucci, and Guy Fieri are not alone in having a problem with truffle oil. Many professional chefs refuse to use it at all, primarily because, in most cases, there is no actual truffle in truffle oil. While there are a few brands available that are made with real truffles, many rely on a synthetic, lab-made flavoring called 2,4-dithiapentane designed to imitate truffles' taste — though opinions vary wildly as to the success of this fakery. If you are hoping that the real stuff will help you avoid a disappointing meal, think again — the earthy, delicate taste of truffle will often fade over time. Despite this, real truffle oil tends to be far more costly than the synthetic kinds, and many regard it as unjustifiably expensive.
For all the criticism it receives, it's no surprise that people might be tempted by something promising to deliver the flavor of this unique fungi affordably. Because of the special conditions needed for them to grow and the effort that goes into harvesting them, black truffles can set you back between $300 and $800 per pound, while white truffles can go for $4,000 per pound (in 2007, an Italian white truffle weighing two pounds, 13 ounces was sold at auction for a staggering $330,000). Unfortunately, you may need to accept that truffle is considered a luxury for a reason.
That said, if you are lucky enough to have the means, few dishes exemplify a truffle's luxurious nature better than the truly decadent French classic Tournedos Rossini, which features filet steak topped with seared foie gras and shaved black truffle, served with a Madeira sauce.