Make Mashed Sweet Potatoes Even More Flavorful — Just Add Chunks Of This Tropical Fruit
Just by looking at sweet potatoes, you're probably already envisioning a plateful of this humble root veggie, mashed into creamy, soul-satisfying perfection. On the dining table, its subtle sweetness and earthy warmth are irresistible, drawing forks and spoons to it like a true flavor magnet. Imagine how much better it will be with pops of tropical brightness in between, bursting apart as the velvety starch melts onto your taste buds. Pineapples are the key to bringing this magic to life, and once you do, there's no going back to regular mashed sweet potatoes.
Sweetness comes in layers when you try out this twist. Sweet potatoes are, well, sweet, but often in a deep, nutty way that grounds the palate, rather than exhilarate it. Pineapples lean in the opposite direction, with a vibrancy that turns tangy and acidic the moment it lands on the tip of your tongue. Contrasting by nature, the two ingredients balance each other out surprisingly well, especially when the sweet potatoes' roasted notes meet the pineapples' caramelized warmth.
A good mash brings everything together, but if you decide to leave the chunks as they are, the dish also takes on an incredible textural dynamic. Each juicy chunk is subtly crispy and chewy, cutting right through the monotonous creaminess. This, in combination with the renewed flavor complexity, is exactly what makes pineapple mashed sweet potatoes one of the best sweet potato recipes to keep in your repertoire.
The many ways to pair pineapples with mashed sweet potatoes
A few chunks scattered atop your mashed sweet potatoes seems like the most straightforward route to take, but did you know you can also infuse more flavors into the pineapple first? Caramelized pineapples, smothered in brown sugar, vanilla extract, and a little butter, are a great way to take the sweetness to the next level. Seasoning the pineapple is also how you lace the dish with more nuance — perhaps add a sweet-tart tone with apple juice, or bring about a fall twist through sprinkles of cinnamon and nutmeg. And if you really think about it, this is one of the most clever ways to incorporate canned pineapples into your meals, simply by draining the brine and mashing the chunks straight in with the sweet potatoes. Alternatively, pineapple purée is especially great if you'd prefer to enrich the dish's texture even further.
Since pineapples are so great in mashed sweet potatoes, it wouldn't be too farfetched to try them with a sweet potato casserole, as well. Thick chunks (or rings) of pineapples, a little bit of pineapple juice, and sweet potatoes, all brought together by the oven heat — now that's a Thanksgiving dream come true. You can even top it off with marshmallows should you want more sweetness. For those who want a little crunch to cut through all that mushy tenderness, just sprinkle chopped pecans (or any of your favorite types of nuts) over top.