I Had A 4-Course Dinner Overlooking An Elephant Herd At This World-Famous Safari Park
When you think of zoos and safari parks, you don't think of premium-level dining. However, I recently had the pleasure of attending a media event at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's recently opened Mkutano House in Elephant Valley that flipped my entire view of park dining. While the zoo still offers familiar burgers, pizza, and chicken tenders, Mkutano House boasts a menu inspired by the flavors of Africa.
Mkutano is Swahili for "gathering with purpose," and there's no better place to do just that. This safari-lodge-inspired restaurant sits beside the sprawling elephant habitat, an authentic African savanna where eight elephants traipse around for food and splash in the watering hole. Our event was held on the second floor at Ona Lounge, which featured an expansive patio with an awe-inspiring view of the herd below — all while you enjoy a cocktail crafted with wine and spirits sourced from African distilleries. I was a big fan of the refreshing Dawa, Kenya's national cocktail, which included Vusa African sugar cane vodka, lime, and local honey.
Every inch of the Mkutano House is designed to transport you to the heart of an African savanna with its thatched roof, handcrafted beaded touches, wood accents, and curved architecture. Inside the main dining room, expansive windows provide a sweeping view of the Elephant Valley. Between courses, I snuck back to the patio to watch the elephants wander across the habitat, cool off in the watering hole, and munch on hay from their foraging net. Guests may come for the elephants, but Mkutano House gives them a reason to hang out a bit longer.
The food managed to steal the spotlight from the elephants
Mkutanto House's four-course dinner showcased African-inspired dishes already available on the menu. The meal began with a cast iron sunflower and honey cornbread alongside three seasonal butters: orange zest and brown butter za'atar, bacon and pea, and strawberry jalapeño. All were great and included a touch of lard for a softer texture and additional flavor. The vegetable samosas with cilantro chutney and leafy greens demonstrated that the menu isn't exclusively meat-focused, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options available.
Among my favorite courses was the broiled black cod that rested on a bed of coconut curry, mango-chili sauce, couscous, and sautéed greens. The mango-chili achieved the perfect balance of sweetness and heat. To finish off the savory portion, we were served the braised short rib, a juicy and tender selection that included spinach, olives, tomatoes, and mukimo potatoes, a Kenyan potato staple made with green veggies, corn kernels, and sometimes pumpkin leaves. This was expertly paired with a decadent Meerlust Rubicon 2021 from Stellenbosch, South Africa's own Napa Valley.
For dessert, we had the malva pudding, a classic South African dish that's essentially a mashup of tres leches cake and sticky toffee pudding. Paired with a Tamati Negroni made with South African Bayab gin, it was one of my favorite discoveries of the night. Overall, each dish stayed true to its African inspiration while balancing comfort and elevated presentation. Whether you're visiting with family or planning a date night, Mkutano House is reason enough to make the trip to the Safari Park — but, if you can't make it to San Diego, give these African-inspired recipes a try at home.