I Had A 4-Course Dinner Overlooking An Elephant Herd At This World-Famous Safari Park

When you think of zoos and safari parks, you don't think of premium-level dining. However, I recently had the pleasure of attending a media event at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's recently opened Mkutano House in Elephant Valley that flipped my entire view of park dining. While the zoo still offers familiar burgers, pizza, and chicken tenders, Mkutano House boasts a menu inspired by the flavors of Africa.

Mkutano is Swahili for "gathering with purpose," and there's no better place to do just that. This safari-lodge-inspired restaurant sits beside the sprawling elephant habitat, an authentic African savanna where eight elephants traipse around for food and splash in the watering hole. Our event was held on the second floor at Ona Lounge, which featured an expansive patio with an awe-inspiring view of the herd below — all while you enjoy a cocktail crafted with wine and spirits sourced from African distilleries. I was a big fan of the refreshing Dawa, Kenya's national cocktail, which included Vusa African sugar cane vodka, lime, and local honey.

Every inch of the Mkutano House is designed to transport you to the heart of an African savanna with its thatched roof, handcrafted beaded touches, wood accents, and curved architecture. Inside the main dining room, expansive windows provide a sweeping view of the Elephant Valley. Between courses, I snuck back to the patio to watch the elephants wander across the habitat, cool off in the watering hole, and munch on hay from their foraging net. Guests may come for the elephants, but Mkutano House gives them a reason to hang out a bit longer.