This Seafood Chain's Fish And Chips Range From 'Deeeelicious' To Disaster

While everyone may love a nice seafood dinner once in a while, not every seafood lover may live by the coast. In that case, many turn to local chain restaurants to get the job done, much like the classic Bonefish Grill chain, which serves not only a wide selection of fish, but several options for those who prefer land-side meals. Bonefish Grill's fish and chips, in particular, generate quite a bit of hype among dedicated seafood lovers — but for as many people who seem to love the beer-battered meal, others claim the dish is a bit of a disaster.

"The fish [and] chips entree was deeeelicious," said this customer in a Facebook post, but in a similar Facebook post with photos of someone's dinnertime fish and chips, another customer commented, "Those seven skinny potato-looking things weren't the chips, were they?" Bonefish Grill makes its fish and chips with cod and serves the entree with coleslaw and tartar sauce, just like the classic British fish and chips recipe. Some customers seem to find the fish and chips entree has a yummy, crispy batter worth tasting, while others complain that there's entirely too much batter on the fish with a funky consistency. One customer from Yelp said that "the fish [and] chips [were] delicious and a nice large portion," while another was dissatisfied with the small amount they received.