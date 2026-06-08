This Seafood Chain's Fish And Chips Range From 'Deeeelicious' To Disaster
While everyone may love a nice seafood dinner once in a while, not every seafood lover may live by the coast. In that case, many turn to local chain restaurants to get the job done, much like the classic Bonefish Grill chain, which serves not only a wide selection of fish, but several options for those who prefer land-side meals. Bonefish Grill's fish and chips, in particular, generate quite a bit of hype among dedicated seafood lovers — but for as many people who seem to love the beer-battered meal, others claim the dish is a bit of a disaster.
"The fish [and] chips entree was deeeelicious," said this customer in a Facebook post, but in a similar Facebook post with photos of someone's dinnertime fish and chips, another customer commented, "Those seven skinny potato-looking things weren't the chips, were they?" Bonefish Grill makes its fish and chips with cod and serves the entree with coleslaw and tartar sauce, just like the classic British fish and chips recipe. Some customers seem to find the fish and chips entree has a yummy, crispy batter worth tasting, while others complain that there's entirely too much batter on the fish with a funky consistency. One customer from Yelp said that "the fish [and] chips [were] delicious and a nice large portion," while another was dissatisfied with the small amount they received.
Customers can't agree on Bonefish Grill's fish and chips
We ranked Bonefish Grill as one of nine chain restaurants with the best fried fish, and you'll find customers who can't wait to place another order for fish and chips across the country. "Bonefish has the BEST fish & chips I've ever had," said someone on this Facebook post. Another customer on TripAdvisor left a review saying that they "had the best fish and chips this side of England... done perfectly with hot chips, as well," finishing that the entree gave them "so much so leftovers for lunch." Bonefish Grill's fish and chips are apparently a success with several Brits, such as a Yelper who said that their friend "could not stop raving about them," concluding that "good fish and chips coming from a Brit is a good sign."
On the flip side, some customers urge patrons to avoid Bonefish Grill's fish and chips, such as another Yelp user who said that it was "disgusting" and a "waste of money." Another reviewer on Yelp said that they "ended up with very greasy, thick breading and very little fish," further harping on the chain for a tartar sauce that "has a dill taste, not sweet at all." We ranked Bonefish Grill as one of the worst seafood restaurants, a sentiment one customer from TripAdvisor might agree with after leaving a review that called out the restaurant's fish and chips for "a large black lump [that] was chewy and definitely not fresh," paired with a "thick, slimy batter."