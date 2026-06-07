What Happens If You Stop Changing Your Fridge's Water Filter?

With everything going on in the world today, it's often easy to forget to do some minor maintenance around the house. One of these tasks is simple enough: Replacing the water filter inside your refrigerator every six months, if you have a unit with an exterior dispenser. But what exactly happens if you forget?

The answer varies depending on your water source, which is why we install these filters in the first place. Generally speaking, our source water may contain contaminants harmful to our bodies, including chlorine, lead, pesticides, and even pharmaceuticals, and it's better to be safe than sorry. Water filters reduce most of these through a three-layered process: a particle-filtration, to get rid of larger sediment; micro-filtration, for smaller sediment that snuck through the first; and absorption-filtration, in which microscopic pollutants are absorbed by a filter made of carbon. With all the contaminants trapped in the filter layers over time, a new one should be installed on a regular basis to maintain the flow and cleanliness of the water. If not, you could end up with bad tasting, visibly cloudy, or even harmful water or ice.

While the EPA has regulations in place to assure all tap water is safe, those regulations are for the source of the water and don't account for any questionable pipes delivering the water to your home. Furthermore, anyone with a private well source is susceptible to contaminants.