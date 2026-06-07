This 1970s Fast Food Chain Was Famous For Its Fresh Roast Beef And Giant Buckaroo Cheeseburger

Beef Corral's history seems to exist mostly in the hearts of Clevelanders who experienced it during the '70s. By the early 1980s, the chain was no longer operating, but its short fast-food reign holds steadfast in the memories of those who frequented it. A Western-style roast beef sandwich was offered at under a buck, and the Kosher-style corned beef sandwich was served on a rye bun with a juicy dill pickle. The Facebook page Ohio Memories has commenters recalling other menu items, with one mentioning that Beef Corral would name their burgers, a favorite being the Buckaroo beefburger, as well as the Buckaroo "served with a slice of cheese". "Best burgers, imo, mom used to take us downtown for a treat," recalls another commenter.

The chain offered sides like cole slaw and crispy fries. Before fast-food combos were a staple order, the Beef Corral offered a giant Buckaroo cheeseburger, fries, and a 15-cent Coke for 75 cents. Facebook's "You know you are from Willowick Ohio if you remember..." page has users fondly remembering the classic milkshakes. One user says, "Beef Corral had the best chocolate shakes ever."

While it's not completely clear why Beef Corral went out of business, we can assume that the popularity of enduring, competing fast-food joints like McDonald's and Arby's took a firmer hold in the marketplace. But there are plenty of people with happy memories of the chain, with one commenter happily recalling the words of the Beef Corral's theme song: "The Beef Corral, the Beef Corral, the chuckwagon taste you savor, head on down to the Beef Corral for beef ... with the Western flavor!"