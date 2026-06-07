For Mouthwatering Roasted Potatoes, Make Them Cowboy-Style

It's hard to deny that almost any dish sounds better with the label "cowboy-style" in front of it, and you can apply that thinking to potatoes just as much as you can to burgers or cornbread. The "cowboy" label doesn't revolve around any one ingredient; it could be the BBQ sauce and onion rings on a western cheeseburger, or the bacon and hot chiles in a pot of beans. That said, if there is one unifying factor, it's that the recipe will be a little smoky and spicy, evoking food cooked over a Southwestern campfire — and just delicious. And there is one ingredient that can bring those flavors to a lot of foods but is particularly great for coating a bowl of crispy roasted potatoes: cowboy butter.

There is no one classic recipe for cowboy butter, but in general, it's a compound butter made by mixing in herbs, lemon juice and zest, garlic, a little Dijon mustard, and spices like paprika and cayenne. If you've heard of it before, it was probably as a suggestion for using cowboy butter with steak, which is certainly an excellent, but not the only, use for this ingredient. Rich, smoky from the paprika and cayenne, but with some tang too, it hits every corner of the flavor spectrum; in other words, it's perfect for seasoning a mild-flavored dish like roasted potatoes.

You can make cowboy butter by melting butter and adding your preferred mix of seasonings and spices, with parsley, chives, thyme, black pepper, and even horseradish being popular options. Or you can simply prep your spice mix and mash it into some room-temperature butter to form a spreadable stick you keep in the fridge for whenever something needs a flavor boost.