Next Time You Eat Spaghetti, Make It Cowboy-Style For Bursting Flavor

A cowboy spaghetti recipe is never set in stone, but rather a culmination of ingredients you currently have in the kitchen. Needless to say, you should always have canned chili in your pantry, which comes in great handy as a quick shortcut in this case. If the dish still needs more savory depth, go ahead and pour in a bit of beef stock. Tomatoes can arrive in various forms, from canned sauces and paste to purees, and maybe even fire-roasted salsa. Want some buttery richness, as well? Cowboy butter is the answer. Spiciness, other than hot sauce, can also be found in a few slices of jalapeños or diced green chiles. Keep them company with some veggies, such as carrots, bell peppers, and onions. Even the proteins don't need to be strictly beef. Try chicken or turkey for a lighter savory tone.

If you have bacon, cook it first, then set it aside; leave the fat in the pot to continue sweating the aromatics. Then, follow up by browning the beef before simmering everything together into a rich, thick tomato-based sauce. Once the spaghetti is boiled al dente in a separate pot, all that's left to do is add it to the sauce and quickly stir a few times to coat. If it turns out a bit too thick, just pour in a small amount of pasta water to loosen up the texture. Straight from the skillet, the cowboy spaghetti just needs to be topped with bacon, shredded cheese, chopped herbs, and a few dollops of sour cream — and then it's good to hit the dining table.