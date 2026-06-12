For A Tastier Broccoli Salad, Make It Like The Amish

Broccoli salad is a nice change of pace from typical leafy green salads and bulkier salads like those made with beans, grains, or pasta. It feels light, but also filling. Also, unlike a leafy green salad, it can retain its crunch for several days while absorbing the flavors of the creamy sauce and other add-ins. If you're already a fan of regular broccoli salad, you need to try an Amish broccoli salad for a version with even more flavor and crunch.

Though some versions of the Amish broccoli salad are just made with broccoli, the best version combines it with cauliflower florets. You can make it well ahead of time for a potluck or a barbecue, or just to keep at home in the fridge. In addition to those cruciferous veggies, the salad contains red onion, shredded or cubed cheddar cheese, and crispy, crumbled bacon. The dressing can be tweaked, but it often contains mayonnaise or Miracle Whip, sour cream, sugar, and salt. Sometimes a little vinegar can be included for extra zip. The recipe is also easy to customize with any additions or substitutions you like.

To prepare, cut the broccoli and cauliflower florets into bite-sized chunks. Mix the dressing to your taste in a bowl and then add the other ingredients. Incorporate all the ingredients thoroughly and either serve right away or refrigerate to let the flavors blend. The crunch of the vegetables contrasts with the creamy dressing and the soft cheese. The tanginess and sweetness of the dressing bring out the freshness of the other ingredients and complement the richness and saltiness of the cheese and bacon.