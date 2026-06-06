Goodbye, Gray Ground Beef: Follow This Technique For Picture-Perfect Browning Every Time

Ground beef is one of the most versatile proteins that any shopper can buy. This little black dress of the meat aisle can be used for so many different recipes, adorned with any number of sauces, and made as gourmet or upscale as you'd like. Although it's simple to prepare, one common issue that shoppers may run into is having the meat come out gray or brown and soggy rather than juicy and perfectly crispy (like the bottom of a well-made burger). One of the primary reasons why this occurs (and biggest mistakes people make with ground beef) is that folks often drop in the entire pound (or more) into the pan at once. The amount of meat causes it to steam rather than crisp, which leads to mushy beef that lacks the proper color and texture.

As such, one of the easiest ways to prevent this from occurring is to cook your beef in small amounts and remove it from the pan once it reaches your ideal stage of doneness. The removing-it-from-the-pan part is critical here — if you leave the cooked beef in the pan and add more, not only will you end up with the same problem as before, but you will also have some chunks of ground beef that are super crisp and others that are underdone.