Yogi's Best Tea Is An All-Purpose Blend Of Iconic Flavors

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Many devoted tea drinkers sing the praises of Yogi Tea, a brand rooted in ancient holistic Ayurvedic traditions. The acclaimed organic teas feature botanicals, herbs, and spices, now offering more than 40 different herbal, green, and black teas for everything from sleepy evenings to digestion-friendly daytime sipping. There's plenty to love about all those blends, but we zeroed in on 14 Yogi Tea flavors, ranking them from worst to best.

One Yogi tea flavor clearly stood out as the best, earning top-spot placement on our curated list: Lemon Ginger. Our taste tester highlighted it as the ultimate all-purpose tea with a classic flavor suitable for everything from an after-dinner digestive to a honey-sweetened evening treat. She singled it out as "a shining example of a lemon ginger tea" with floral, bright, and slightly herbaceous aromas. The lemon flavor comes from actual lemongrass, rather than from lemon peels, which "adds a slight grassy quality that pairs well with spicy ginger root, and even makes it a little bit spicier than it would be on its own."

There's another level of complexity to this tea, based on the addition of real peppermint and licorice root, both of which are explained in our look at 23 types of herbal teas. This jives with Yogi's overall commitment to thoughtful, high-quality ingredients with no GMOs, most of which are Certified USDA Organic or made with organic herbs. While those things contribute to the premium level of all Yogi tea products, the Lemon Ginger in particular brings a wide versatility, explained by our tester. "During the day, at night, over ice, in a mocktail — you name it — this all-purpose tea is hard not to love, earning it the No. 1 spot in this ranking."