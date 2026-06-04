Yogi's Best Tea Is An All-Purpose Blend Of Iconic Flavors
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Many devoted tea drinkers sing the praises of Yogi Tea, a brand rooted in ancient holistic Ayurvedic traditions. The acclaimed organic teas feature botanicals, herbs, and spices, now offering more than 40 different herbal, green, and black teas for everything from sleepy evenings to digestion-friendly daytime sipping. There's plenty to love about all those blends, but we zeroed in on 14 Yogi Tea flavors, ranking them from worst to best.
One Yogi tea flavor clearly stood out as the best, earning top-spot placement on our curated list: Lemon Ginger. Our taste tester highlighted it as the ultimate all-purpose tea with a classic flavor suitable for everything from an after-dinner digestive to a honey-sweetened evening treat. She singled it out as "a shining example of a lemon ginger tea" with floral, bright, and slightly herbaceous aromas. The lemon flavor comes from actual lemongrass, rather than from lemon peels, which "adds a slight grassy quality that pairs well with spicy ginger root, and even makes it a little bit spicier than it would be on its own."
There's another level of complexity to this tea, based on the addition of real peppermint and licorice root, both of which are explained in our look at 23 types of herbal teas. This jives with Yogi's overall commitment to thoughtful, high-quality ingredients with no GMOs, most of which are Certified USDA Organic or made with organic herbs. While those things contribute to the premium level of all Yogi tea products, the Lemon Ginger in particular brings a wide versatility, explained by our tester. "During the day, at night, over ice, in a mocktail — you name it — this all-purpose tea is hard not to love, earning it the No. 1 spot in this ranking."
What thousands of verified customers have to say
It helps to see what everyday consumers feel about products, especially when they care enough to rate or review them. Two particularly large national retailers, Amazon and Walmart, readily post consumer ratings and comments about Yogi Lemon Ginger tea bags, providing a broad overview of this tea from those who've brought it into their homes and workplaces.
Amazon shoppers are broadly positive about Yogi Lemon Ginger tea, with the product earning 4.7-stars out of five from over 2,800 ratings. Amazon reviewers praise it as a daily, soothing tea, with one calling it "delicious, gentle on my stomach, calming, and tastes amazing." Another notes, "This has just the right blend of lemon and ginger. The smell alone brings me comfort." Less enthusiastic Amazon comments mention flavor strength, with some reviewers saying the tea is either too weak or has too much or not enough ginger.
Walmart customers are also mostly favorable, with Yogi Lemon Ginger tea earning 4.4 stars from more than 660 ratings. That includes 77% five-star ratings. One verified buyer says, "I love the full flavor of the lemon/ginger mixed together for a full refreshing anytime healthy drink, with a bit of honey." Another mentions being a frequent singer and that, "This tea really helps my voice and is soothing on my throat." More Walmart reviews mention the tea helps with upset stomachs, bloating, and digestion issues, while some note the strong peppery taste can overwhelm other flavors. Overall, this seems to be a satisfying tea for ginger fans, but potentially less appealing for those who prefer milder teas.