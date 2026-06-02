Carbon Steel Vs Stainless Steel: Which Pan Is Best For What You're Cooking?

Choosing the right pots and pans to stock your kitchen can be overwhelming. From non-stick to aluminum to ceramic to enameled cast iron, there are seemingly endless options, all of which can be difficult to discern when to use them. Many cooks are trying to phase out non-stick and Teflon-coated pans due to fear of chemicals leeching into food, but finding a comparable alternative can be challenging, and personal preference also needs to be considered.

In general, a quality, heavy-bottomed stainless steel pan is a workhorse and something I'd recommend for those beginning to cook, as seasoning a carbon steel skillet can be a bit more work upfront than some people are willing to deal with for a skillet. Carbon steel is also heavier than stainless. However, once you get the hang of using a carbon steel skillet and are able to properly maintain it, you might never go back to stainless steel.

Both types of pans are fantastic for high-heat searing and cooking, as they both retain heat well, but there is a bit of scientific magic (and patience) that goes into a stainless steel pan functioning as a non-stick pan. For searing a steak or chicken thighs, I'll always choose my carbon steel skillet, but a stainless steel skillet would work just as well here, once it's heated up to a proper temperature. Both types of pans are also oven-safe, perfect for searing on the stovetop, and finishing dishes in the oven.