I Tried Krispy Kreme's Masters Of The Universe Collection, And One Doughnut Has The Power

Given the wide success of the "Barbie" movie in 2023, we probably should have expected another summer blockbuster movie from Mattel, the toy maker that brought both Barbie and He-Man into homes and the American zeitgeist (Is a live-action Polly Pocket movie next?). Never one to pass up a hot collaboration, Krispy Kreme is cross-promoting the new "Masters of the Universe" film, which follows the 1980s hero He-Man and his arch nemesis, Skeletor, in the battle for Eternia. The limited-time promotion features three uniquely flavored and decorated doughnuts that bring characters from the nostalgic action-figure chronicles to your next coffee break.

Whether you're old enough to have watched the "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" cartoon after school in the '80s or you primarily recognize Skeletor from an overly dramatic meme, there's a good chance you're familiar with the characters showcased in the new Krispy Kreme doughnuts. And if not, that's fine — you'll learn all about them when you see the movie, and the doughnuts can still be enjoyed without knowing their origin stories.

The limited-time Masters of the Universe Doughnut Collection includes the He-Man Caramel Crunch Doughnut, the Cringer Claw Cookie Dough Doughnut, and the Skeletor Double Chocolate Doughnut. Here's what to expect and my honest opinion of the new treats.