When reaching for a tub or can of crab meat in a supermarket's refrigerated seafood section, you may notice an unexpected word curiously appearing on the label: pasteurized. We've come to associate modern-day pasteurization with dairy products and juices — but crab? Yes, crab, and it's more commonplace than you might imagine.

Pasteurized crab meat is nothing like "imitation" crab; it instead comes from genuine crab meat that's been removed from the shell, packed into sealed containers, and then gently heat-treated to make it safer and longer-lasting for packing, shipping, and extended life in your refrigerator or freezer. If this sounds a bit Frankenstein-ish, rest assured. It's a fairly routine process used across the seafood industry, categorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a "pasteurized fishery product" alongside things like pasteurized lobster meat and surimi-style seafood products.

By the time safely pasteurized crab lands in your local market, the only things that should concern you are how it tastes and how to incorporate it into meal plans. First things first: Does pasteurization change the taste of fresh crab? Sometimes, but only slightly. It's not a fully shelf-stable canned seafood (like canned tuna), which can taste considerably different than fresh. Refrigerated pasteurized versions have instead been heated only enough to kill harmful bacteria, while still protecting the crab's original flavor, texture, and aroma.

That said, some crab purveyors, especially ones advocating for the superiority of fresh-caught crab, note that refrigerated pasteurized versions may be less vibrant and sweet than ones that go from sea to table with no time-extending intervention. The same goes for texture; while the difference should be negligible, it's possible you'll notice a softer mouthfeel and less delicate flakiness. But as long as it's high-quality or high-grade crab from reputable fisheries, the nuances are typically subtle.