Before hazy IPAs became the darlings of craft beer, there was a curious anomaly with a curious name: Heady Topper. Made by The Alchemist brewing company in Waterbury, Vermont, Heady Topper is a 8% ABV American Double IPA carrying an intense hop character. Though originally shrouded in mystery by its name and cloudy persona, Heady Topper did what was once unthinkable or at least unlikely: it pioneered the concept of hazy or New England IPAs, putting the IPA style en route to taps across America.

The story begins with John and Jen Kimmich, who opened The Alchemist Pub & Brewery in Waterbury, Vermont, in 2003. Out of John's affinity for hop-forward, fruity, floral beers came the first batch of Heady Topper, appearing just months after the pub opened. It developed a strong following, but early production was limited to the needs of their The Alchemist brewpub, only later expanding as demand grew. About nine years after opening, The Alchemist was putting Heady Topper into cans, which proved a lifesaver after Hurricane Irene destroyed the original taproom and pub.

Heady Topper didn't single-handedly create every hazy IPA in America, but it did help expand the notion of what an IPA could be. By 2018, the Brewers Association had added "Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale," "Juicy or Hazy IPA," and "Juicy or Hazy Double IPA" to its beer style categories, representing beers referred to as New England IPAs or hazy IPAs. What followed is now a significant chapter in the history of craft beer.