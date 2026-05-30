This Craft Beer Put New England's IPAs On Tap Across America
Before hazy IPAs became the darlings of craft beer, there was a curious anomaly with a curious name: Heady Topper. Made by The Alchemist brewing company in Waterbury, Vermont, Heady Topper is a 8% ABV American Double IPA carrying an intense hop character. Though originally shrouded in mystery by its name and cloudy persona, Heady Topper did what was once unthinkable or at least unlikely: it pioneered the concept of hazy or New England IPAs, putting the IPA style en route to taps across America.
The story begins with John and Jen Kimmich, who opened The Alchemist Pub & Brewery in Waterbury, Vermont, in 2003. Out of John's affinity for hop-forward, fruity, floral beers came the first batch of Heady Topper, appearing just months after the pub opened. It developed a strong following, but early production was limited to the needs of their The Alchemist brewpub, only later expanding as demand grew. About nine years after opening, The Alchemist was putting Heady Topper into cans, which proved a lifesaver after Hurricane Irene destroyed the original taproom and pub.
Heady Topper didn't single-handedly create every hazy IPA in America, but it did help expand the notion of what an IPA could be. By 2018, the Brewers Association had added "Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale," "Juicy or Hazy IPA," and "Juicy or Hazy Double IPA" to its beer style categories, representing beers referred to as New England IPAs or hazy IPAs. What followed is now a significant chapter in the history of craft beer.
What's so great about Heady Topper
Many types of IPAs exist, but Heady Topper unquestionably contributed to the hazy craze in craft brewing, carving out a significant niche in the market. It may not be as mysterious as it once was, but there's still plenty of intrigue over what gives Heady Topper such clout and continuity of devotion. Yes, the history and ingenuity are admirable — but in the end, it still comes down to quality and flavor in those now-iconic artful cans.
As an unfiltered, unpasteurized craft beer, Heady Topper is a softer, cloudier, fruitier, less bitter kind of APA than the original West Coast-style. It harbors hints of citrus, tropical fruit, pine, and spice while finishing with plenty of hoppy bite. The hazy constitution was never intentional but simply a byproduct of the process of achieving those defining flavors. However it came to be, Heady Topper created a shift in how America perceived and accepted IPAs in general.
Today, many American craft breweries include hazy IPAs in their collections. Vermont itself is now the state with the most breweries per capita, and a pilgrimage site for IPA fans. To dig more deeply into how this beer is made, what it tastes like, and why John Kimmich strongly recommends drinking it straight from the can, check out everything you need to know about Heady Topper IPA.