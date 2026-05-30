The Expiration Date On Eggs Isn't Set In Stone — Here's When They're Still Safe To Eat

Practicing good food safety in the kitchen is undeniably the best way to avoid getting ill, but the downside to being overcautious is that it can lead to unnecessary food waste. If you're ditching eggs once they reach the expiration date on the carton, you're most likely throwing away perfectly good food.

The expiration date is more of a guideline – they are there to tell you how long the eggs will be at their best, not for food safety. There's no federal requirement to include an expiration date on egg cartons (though some states may have their own rules). What's more important is the packing date, which will be a three-digit code known as the Julian date. Eggs have a shelf life of four to five weeks after they've been washed and packed for selling. So count forward from this date, and if it's within the timeframe, you should still be good to go, even if the expiration date has passed. This, of course, assumes that you are storing them in the refrigerator and that the shells haven't been damaged.

One of the main concerns people have with eggs is the risk of salmonella, but this has nothing to do with whether eggs are old. It's caused by bacteria that's often in the egg or on the shell from the beginning. The low temperature in the fridge might slow down bacteria growth, but salmonella is only killed by cooking eggs all the way through – there's a risk when eating raw eggs of any age.