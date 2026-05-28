Put A Bite Into BBQ Flavor Using This Popular Cocktail Ingredient

Life is about balance, and in few aspects of life is this more true than food. We're lucky enough to experience not just one type of taste, but five distinct varieties: salty, sweet, umami, sour, and bitter. None of them are all that satisfying by themselves, however. When you combine these different sensory components of taste, that's when delicious happens. Angostura bitters, long the powerhouse ingredient in innumerable cocktails, adds this balance to BBQ dishes. Having a potent ingredient up your sleeve to contrast, complement, or cut through other flavors can be a powerful tool when experimenting with food. Barbecue is often sweet, salty, tangy, and umami, so being able to add a slash of bitter flavor can elevate sauces, marinades, and rubs to the next level.

Bitters were originally developed as a medicinal, alcohol-based tincture, as was Angostura bitters which was created in 1824 by Dr. Johann Siegert, a German doctor living in Angostura, Venezuela. Since the family business moved production of the tincture to Trinidad in 1875, the product has cemented itself in not just cocktails, but Trinidadian cooking to this day. Taking a leaf out of the Trinidadian cookbook, you can use Angostura bitters in more than just cocktails, instead harnessing its taste to balance sweetness, counter acidity, add punchy flavor, and create depth in many barbecue dishes. Angostura bitters is pungent and intensely bitter-sweet with a concentrated baking spice, root, herb, and fruit rind flavor. These flavors are all delicious with fatty barbecue meats, and a little goes a long way in adding warmth and complexity.