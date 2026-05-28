Canned Soup And A Pound Of Ground Beef Make Stroganoff-Style Dinner In 20 Minutes

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Beef stroganoff is a fancy, decadent one-pot dinner. Our meaty, creamy beef stroganoff recipe uses fine cuts of steak like sirloin or ribeye along with fresh mushrooms and beef stock. However, there are various short cuts and budget cuts for a stroganoff-style dinner ready in 20 minutes. All you need is a pound of ground beef, can of cream of mushroom soup, can of beef consommé or broth, and egg noodles.

Ground beef is a cheaper alternative to ribeye or sirloin but still provides an umami-rich, meaty option you can season and fry up in the same pan you use to build the sauce and cook the noodles. A can of creamy mushroom soup is an easy swap for fresh mushrooms, giving you the same earthy flavor while also providing a thickener for the stroganoff-style sauce. A can of beef consommé, which you can buy from Campbell's along with Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup, plays up the beefiness of the ground beef while providing enough liquid to cook the noodles, which you can add at the same time. This mess-free recipe starts with cooking the meat, stirring in cream of mushroom soup, and lastly, using the beef consommé to cook the noodles. As the pot simmers, the noodles absorb most of the beef broth while contributing starch to thicken the sauce.