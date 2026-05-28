Canned Soup And A Pound Of Ground Beef Make Stroganoff-Style Dinner In 20 Minutes
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Beef stroganoff is a fancy, decadent one-pot dinner. Our meaty, creamy beef stroganoff recipe uses fine cuts of steak like sirloin or ribeye along with fresh mushrooms and beef stock. However, there are various short cuts and budget cuts for a stroganoff-style dinner ready in 20 minutes. All you need is a pound of ground beef, can of cream of mushroom soup, can of beef consommé or broth, and egg noodles.
Ground beef is a cheaper alternative to ribeye or sirloin but still provides an umami-rich, meaty option you can season and fry up in the same pan you use to build the sauce and cook the noodles. A can of creamy mushroom soup is an easy swap for fresh mushrooms, giving you the same earthy flavor while also providing a thickener for the stroganoff-style sauce. A can of beef consommé, which you can buy from Campbell's along with Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup, plays up the beefiness of the ground beef while providing enough liquid to cook the noodles, which you can add at the same time. This mess-free recipe starts with cooking the meat, stirring in cream of mushroom soup, and lastly, using the beef consommé to cook the noodles. As the pot simmers, the noodles absorb most of the beef broth while contributing starch to thicken the sauce.
Ingredient upgrades for stroganoff-style dinner
While four ingredients are all you need for a 20-minute stroganoff-style one-pot dinner, you can always bring more flavors to the mix. You can start with ground beef, frying it with diced onions and seasoning it with black pepper, garlic powder, and sweet paprika. If you want to layer on even more umami, stir in some tomato paste before adding the cream of mushroom soup. A packet of onion soup mix would supply an aromatic punch, and you can add it to the ground beef as you cook it or along with the beef broth. Ranch seasoning mix is another great alternative that'll add aromatics, herbs, and some dairy heft. If you want more creamy depth to the sauce, you can supplement the beef consommé with a cup of milk for simmering the noodles.
Of course, no stroganoff recipe is complete without stirring in a dollop or two of sour cream. It'll add hearty dairy with a slight tang to cut through the heft of beef and mushrooms. Stir the sour cream into the stroganoff after you finish cooking the noodles, right before serving, so the cream won't curdle. Garnish your stroganoff with fresh herbs like parsley. If you'd rather a gluten-free alternative, make the stroganoff beef with cream of mushroom soup and a dash of beef broth to serve over garlic mashed red potatoes, rice, or even simple polenta.