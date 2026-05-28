Why The Hot Food Bar At Stop & Shop Might Be Worth Skipping, According To Customers

As if there aren't enough options for a quick bite when you're in the mood to eat out, customers tend to forget that their favorite grocery stores also offer hot items to go. Maybe you're getting a little grocery shopping done and decide the hot bar is the perfect solution for a dinner you don't feel like cooking, or maybe you've made a special trip to this specific Wegmans for its house-made pizza. Whether your grocery store of choice has a seating area/cafe or not, one place that might be worth skipping, according to customers, is the hot bar at Stop & Shop.

"Stop & Shop's prepared food leagues under everywhere else," said one disgruntled customer on Reddit, continuing in detail that "the panini bread is like chalk" and that they'd "rather eat at a gas station." Similar comments about poor taste seem to follow Stop & Shop's hot bar across various social media platforms. Another customer on Google Reviews said that in "the new hot food area, food is horrible," explaining that the "food has been sitting there forever" and that the grocery store's wings at the hot bar are nearly inedible because they're "so dried out." Stop & Shop's hot food bar is so below our radar that it didn't even make our list of the 15 best grocery stores for hot food.