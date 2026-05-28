Why The Hot Food Bar At Stop & Shop Might Be Worth Skipping, According To Customers
As if there aren't enough options for a quick bite when you're in the mood to eat out, customers tend to forget that their favorite grocery stores also offer hot items to go. Maybe you're getting a little grocery shopping done and decide the hot bar is the perfect solution for a dinner you don't feel like cooking, or maybe you've made a special trip to this specific Wegmans for its house-made pizza. Whether your grocery store of choice has a seating area/cafe or not, one place that might be worth skipping, according to customers, is the hot bar at Stop & Shop.
"Stop & Shop's prepared food leagues under everywhere else," said one disgruntled customer on Reddit, continuing in detail that "the panini bread is like chalk" and that they'd "rather eat at a gas station." Similar comments about poor taste seem to follow Stop & Shop's hot bar across various social media platforms. Another customer on Google Reviews said that in "the new hot food area, food is horrible," explaining that the "food has been sitting there forever" and that the grocery store's wings at the hot bar are nearly inedible because they're "so dried out." Stop & Shop's hot food bar is so below our radar that it didn't even make our list of the 15 best grocery stores for hot food.
Customers find Stop & Shop's hot bar lacking
Other than reviews about poor taste, customers also often complain about the dirtiness of Stop & Shop's hot bars and how the grocer is cutting corners, which in turn affects quality. "Prices are high [and] many stores are dirty," said one Redditor, complaining that "the stores that have a hot food buffet ALWAYS have random half-eaten or empty food containers in random shelves throughout aisles in the store." Another Reddit user simply chimed in that they've "worked at multiple stores and... would never suggest eating from [the] prepared foods or delis."
Despite negative reviews, Stop & Shop is investing now more than ever in expanding its hot bar, most likely to compete with other big-name grocers, such as Whole Foods' popular items from the hot bar. In March 2026, the company announced a revamp of the hot bar with new dinner items, such as steak and chicken, along with an assortment of new side dishes. Stop & Shop also announced that the price of the hot bar would drop to $9.99 per pound, which is one of the main things to consider before buying food from your grocery store's hot bar.