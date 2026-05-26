Planning To Eat Early At Texas Roadhouse? Here's What To Know
There's never a bad time to eat at Texas Roadhouse, but heading in early has a few benefits you should know about. While you won't be able to score lunch there on most days, you can stop by as early as 3 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, or as early as 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday, though hours may vary by location.
Although Texas Roadhouse lets you check in to get on the waitlist through the app or online before even arriving at the restaurant, getting there early means you miss the dinner rush and have a better chance of being seated immediately. That also means you get way better parking spots, which is especially helpful since some locations have small lots. Dining in right when they open means you're likely getting faster service and a quieter atmosphere, a major plus since Texas Roadhouse is one of the loudest restaurants around.
For families, the relaxed environment and attentive service can make the experience much less stressful. It's a race against the clock trying to wrangle babies and toddlers before a meltdown erupts. Best of all, the deep discounts on entrees, appetizers, and drinks with the Early Dine and Happy Hour specials let you have a solid steak dinner for cheap, even if you're feeding a large group. Even though Texas Roadhouse's Early Dine menu costs more now, diners still say it's a great deal.
Save big with Early Dine and Happy Hour specials
One of the best perks of eating early at Texas Roadhouse is the early bird specials, which help you save a few bucks per entree. During the first couple of hours after opening, Texas Roadhouse offers an Early Dine menu of about 12 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin, country-fried chicken, and grilled pork chops. These come with two sides and, of course, rolls with cinnamon butter (arguably the best part).
For the Early Dine entrees, prices can vary between $11 and $15, depending on the entree. If you want to eat out with the family, heading in early to Texas Roadhouse is the best way to save big with every visit, which can translate to even bigger savings over time. And don't forget about Happy Hour deals on drinks and appetizers, which can run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Basically, eating early at Texas Roadhouse is the cheapest way to eat a steak dinner.
Just make sure to get there early enough. You want to be seated by 4:30 or 4:45 p.m. to order before the 5 p.m. cutoff for the Early Dine discounts. If you want a better chance of getting seated quickly, make sure to use the Texas Roadhouse app, which lets you join the waitlist before you arrive. No need to arrive early and wait in line. At Texas Roadhouse, the early bird really does get the worm (and the savings).