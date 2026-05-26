Planning To Eat Early At Texas Roadhouse? Here's What To Know

There's never a bad time to eat at Texas Roadhouse, but heading in early has a few benefits you should know about. While you won't be able to score lunch there on most days, you can stop by as early as 3 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, or as early as 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday, though hours may vary by location.

Although Texas Roadhouse lets you check in to get on the waitlist through the app or online before even arriving at the restaurant, getting there early means you miss the dinner rush and have a better chance of being seated immediately. That also means you get way better parking spots, which is especially helpful since some locations have small lots. Dining in right when they open means you're likely getting faster service and a quieter atmosphere, a major plus since Texas Roadhouse is one of the loudest restaurants around.

For families, the relaxed environment and attentive service can make the experience much less stressful. It's a race against the clock trying to wrangle babies and toddlers before a meltdown erupts. Best of all, the deep discounts on entrees, appetizers, and drinks with the Early Dine and Happy Hour specials let you have a solid steak dinner for cheap, even if you're feeding a large group. Even though Texas Roadhouse's Early Dine menu costs more now, diners still say it's a great deal.