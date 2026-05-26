The Best Types Of Casseroles To Drop Off For New Parents

There are a lot of things that we do to be "villagers" to other people, especially during periods of transition. If a neighbor is moving in, you may surprise them with a visit and drop off one of your favorite treats; if they are retiring, you may throw them a little party; and if they are celebrating the birth of a new baby, a casserole might be in order. Casseroles are great dishes for new parents because they are easy to reheat, filling, and offer some amount of comfort during a stressful transition period.

We spoke to Tara Bench, cookbook author and blogger behind Tara Teaspoon, about some of the best casseroles folks can give to new parents. "I make sure to prepare complete-meal comfort-food dishes like chicken and rice, baked ziti, or lasagna, or a tasty taco or enchilada casserole with chicken or beef," she says. "Full-meal casseroles are easy to reheat, portion, and keep tired parents nourished!" She shares that one of the benefits of casseroles is that they can be a complete meal rather than a side dish. Thus, packing your dish with protein, carbs, and fats will help your fellow villager muscle through this joyous — and often exhausting — stage of life. If you need some ideas, this list of tasty casserole recipes is a great place to start.