The Best Types Of Casseroles To Drop Off For New Parents
There are a lot of things that we do to be "villagers" to other people, especially during periods of transition. If a neighbor is moving in, you may surprise them with a visit and drop off one of your favorite treats; if they are retiring, you may throw them a little party; and if they are celebrating the birth of a new baby, a casserole might be in order. Casseroles are great dishes for new parents because they are easy to reheat, filling, and offer some amount of comfort during a stressful transition period.
We spoke to Tara Bench, cookbook author and blogger behind Tara Teaspoon, about some of the best casseroles folks can give to new parents. "I make sure to prepare complete-meal comfort-food dishes like chicken and rice, baked ziti, or lasagna, or a tasty taco or enchilada casserole with chicken or beef," she says. "Full-meal casseroles are easy to reheat, portion, and keep tired parents nourished!" She shares that one of the benefits of casseroles is that they can be a complete meal rather than a side dish. Thus, packing your dish with protein, carbs, and fats will help your fellow villager muscle through this joyous — and often exhausting — stage of life. If you need some ideas, this list of tasty casserole recipes is a great place to start.
The stork brought ... a casserole?
There are some casserole faux pas that you should keep in mind when preparing a casserole for a new parent. For one, avoid "gifting" them your finest casserole dish. "What a relief to the receiver to not have to worry about washing a dish or remembering who to return it to," Bench says. Disposable dishes, like these lidded ones from Mestaek, are a good choice.
You will also want to stick to simple and familiar flavors in your dish. "I think gifted casseroles should be comforting and familiar," she says. "Make something that's universally liked so it isn't a stress for the family and picky eaters." She suggests steering away from punchy and powerful ingredients like chiles, anchovies, and blue cheese. You may also want to ask parents if anyone in their house has allergies so you can prepare accordingly. And, if you are gifting something to a family that you know nothing about (like a coworker or neighbor), know that a gift card to a local restaurant (preferably one that offers takeout) is a worthy alternative.